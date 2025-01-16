“What’s the Issue?” Lil Kim Doubles Down on Praying for a “Monsoon” in LA Amid Wildfires "I’m so happy to see that everyone is staying so positive during such a tragic situation," the rapper sarcastically said on X (formerly Twitter). By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 16 2025, 6:10 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

The damage from the wildfires affecting Los Angeles, Calif., in January 2025 has affected multiple celebrities. In the wake of the tragedy, some celebs have leaned on each other by offering their homes, donating money, or doing anything they can to do their part. Another way celebrities have been helping others in need is by using their robust social media presence to continue spreading the message about the damage done in the city.

On Jan. 14, Lil Kim took the social media posting route. Unfortunately for the Queen Bee, her well-wishes didn't go so well. In a post shared on the rapper's handles, she wrote that she prayed a "monsoon" would affect LA amid the wildfires. After becoming the butt of the internet's jokes, Kim defended her post with several rebuttals.

Lil Kim refuses to apologize for saying she prays for a monsoon in LA.

After Kim shared her post, the internet hilariously called her in and questioned her word choice. Many noted that a monsoon, which can cause heavy rain, which Kim seemingly wanted, typically doesn't mean the relief she thought it did.

"A monsoon?!? God, you can ignore this one," one user joked. "Yeah, mudslides are the LAST thing LA needs," another shared. "She tryna kill us," another warned.

Everybody in LA finding out Lil Kim wants us to get hit with a monsoon https://t.co/A8EIP7YN8U pic.twitter.com/aIXXcmcswD — Lemon Pepper Lou (@LVstackiN) January 15, 2025

On Jan. 16, after seeing the banter, Kim blocked users from commenting on her Instagram post, responded on X (formerly Twitter), and posted tweets on her Instagram Stories. In the posts, the "Crush On You" artist said she knew exactly what she meant when she said.

"What’s happening is devastating and what LA really needs right now is rain—so what’s the issue?" Kim asked. "Doesn’t everyone understand that a monsoon is heavy rain? I’m so happy to see that everyone is staying so positive during such a tragic situation. Let’s keep praying and supporting everyone that has been affected by this."

What’s happening is devastating and what LA really needs right now is rain—so what’s the issue? Doesn’t everyone understand that a monsoon is heavy rain? I’m so happy to see that everyone is staying so positive during such a tragic situation. Let’s keep praying and supporting… — Lil' Kim (@LilKim) January 16, 2025

The Grammy winner further doubled down on her statement by sharing a Google search definition of a monsoon. The screenshot defined a monsoon as a "seasonal shift in wind direction that can cause extremely wet or dry weather." "For anyone that’s confused, any questions?" she reiterated.

Kim wasn't alone in doubling down on her theory that a monsoon is what LA needed to thrive. Amid the jokes about her possibly flooding LA, several commenters implored that Kim wasn't alone in her thought process. Some argued that the social media users dragging her likely confused a monsoon with a tsunami, which is a "a long high sea wave caused by an earthquake, submarine landslide, or other disturbance." "Kim they confusing Monsoon with Tsunami," one user said. "Ppl confusing Monsoon with Tsunami and typhoon OPEN THE SCHOOLS," another wrote.