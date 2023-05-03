Home > Television > HGTV Source: Instagram/@lindsey.uselding Lindsey Uselding and Her Husband Nate Are the Cutest on 'Renovation 911' HGTV's newest show 'Renovation 911' already has people obsessed. Fans are wondering who co-host Lindsey Uselding's husband is. Let's find out! By Allison Hunt May 2 2023, Published 10:55 p.m. ET

So far, HGTV's newest show Renovation 911 is already a hit! Renovation 911 follows sister contractors Lindsey Uselding and Kirsten Meehan as they help rescue and restore homes in Minneapolis, Minn. Lindsey and Kirsten are experts at "emergency restoration" are ready to show the world what they can do.

With Lindsey and Kirsten being sisters, we love that we get more of a peak inside their personal lives and family dynamics compared to other shows. Lindsey's husband and kids have appeared multiple times already in the first few episodes. So, of course we need to get to know her husband and kids! Let's just get into it!

Who is 'Renovation 911' co-host Lindsey Uselding's husband?

Co-host Lindsey is married to Nate Uselding. He is currently a second grade teacher at Delano Elementary and has been since 2014. Before that, Nate was a stay at home dad! We love to see it!

Nate received his Bachelor of Science in Turf and Turfgrass Management from the University of Wisconsin. He also has a Bachelors in Elementary Education from the University of Bemidji, and his Masters of Education from Saint Mary's University of Minnesota.

On Lindsey and Nate's anniversary, he posted this tribute to his wife that said, "Happy Anniversary Lindsey! You’re the love of my life and I can’t imagine a day without you! You are the best! Thank you for making me who I am and being an amazing wife and mother!"

Lindsey and Nate have two beautiful girls, Alivia and Braylin. Although their ages are unknown, Alivia appears to be in high school and Braylin appears to be in middle school.

Nate sweetly posted this tribute to his family that said, "So much energy, so many emotions. I am so proud of all of you! Thank you for trusting me to be your Dad, coach, teacher, and husband!"

It's amazing that Nate is so supportive of his family, since Lindsey must be super busy. In addition to filming her own HGTV show, Renovation 911, with her sister Kirsten, the sisters also have their own company, Practical Home.

According to the company's website, "Our innovative savvy solutions offer strong visual impact and even greater protection against the biggest home safety concerns. We’re all about keeping you and your family safe with beautiful design that protects against the unexpected." The site seems to be a blog and there's also merchandise for sale, which is very cute we must say.