Tarek and Heather El Moussa's New Home Line Features Candles and Soaps Tarek and Heath El Moussa have come out with their own home line, Home by Tarek and Heather, selling candles and soaps. Let's take a look! By Allison Hunt Apr. 27 2023, Published 10:18 p.m. ET

We first heard about Heather Young's (at the time) budding romance with Tarek El Moussa on Selling Sunset when they met while on a boat. We already know how the story ends: marriage, baby, and their very own reality TV show.

Heather and Tarek El Moussa's HGTV show, The Flipping El Moussas, where they flip and sell houses, has been a huge success. So, it's super exciting for fans that they have come out with their own home line, "Home By THEM" by Tarek and Heather. Let's take a look at the candles and soaps!

Tarek and Heather El Moussa's home line features candles and soaps!

On March 20, 2023, Heather took to her Instagram to announce her new line with Tarek, Home By THEM. In that post, Heather captioned: "Today, we are so excited that we FINALLY get to announce the launch of our new home line: @homebythem !! Home by Tarek and Heather is something that we have been working on and pouring our energy into for years and it’s genuinely our dream-come-true company. Ever since we started dating we would talk for hours on end about creating a home line that combined luxury and affordability and we both had such a strong vision for what that looked like."

The website for Home By THEM says that the lines is "consciously curated luxury." So far, the line has three different candles and hand soaps for sale. The Santal Musk Hand Soap costs $16 and is described as "A luxurious plant-based liquid hand soap infused with a warm sensual blend of Rich Amber, Woody Violet, Cardamom, Jasmine, Sandalwood and Cypress."

Home By THEM also has three candles for sale. There's a white candle called Newport Beach and a black candle called Los Angeles. Both are for sale for $38.

But the real standout piece is the Elegant Free Standing Luxury Candle that can be yours for the low, low price of $249. Jokes aside, the candle is actually very big and burns from 270–280 hours. You are able to purchase either the candle unscented, or with the Newport or Los Angeles scent. The candle is featured in this adorable video by Tarek's daughter, Taylor.

The Luxury candle is described as "This large, 8lb. Eco-Chic clean burning candle is hand crafted in the USA and is the epitome of luxury and sophistication. When lit, this stunning candle emits a warm and inviting glow that will fill your room with light in all directions, creating a beautiful and immersive atmosphere. A truly special and unique addition to any space."

Heather actually elaborated more on Instagram as to why they're starting with candles and soap. She said, "We’re intentionally starting off with candles and hand soap because we have found that sometimes the foundation of a 'home' is just a smell that makes you feel safe and warm."