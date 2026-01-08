'RHOM's' Lisa Hochstein and Jody Glidden Were Spotted Together Weeks Before Their Breakup The reality star went public with her entrepreneur boyfriend in late 2022. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 8 2026, 4:00 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

TV personality and entrepreneur Lisa Hochstein has been through a lot via reality television. Since she joined The Real Housewives of Miami in Season 2, fans have followed her marriage to Lenny Hochstein, with whom she has two children with. While the pair seemed to be in a good place on the show, in March 2022, Lenny filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences." The filing led to a contentious divorce between the couple that included abuse allegations, financial disputes over their children, and allegations of financial control.

Article continues below advertisement

When Lisa finalized her and Lenny's divorce in November 2024, many of her fans were happy to see her move on. During her separation, she introduced her fans to her boyfriend, Jody Glidden, who remained by her side as the divorce continued. However, it appears Lisa and Jody have now called it quits after three years of dating. Here's the scoop.

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Lisa Hochstein and Jody Glidden from 'RHOM' break up?

In January 2026, Jody confirmed that he and Lisa were no longer together. According to The Real Housewives Zone, the news came from his Instagram after he reflected on the people that were, and weren't, coming with him in 2026. "Grateful for family, friends, and the year that I’ve had,” Jody wrote underneath a video of him that included clips of fireworks, his travels, and the time he’d spent with his daughter in 2025.

Soon after Jody posted his video, a fan asked why Lisa wasn't in it. The inquiries began pouring in, leading Jody to confirm they parted ways with a since-deleted comment. "We’ve gone our separate ways, but I still care about her deeply and want the best for her,” he wrote before deleting the message.

Article continues below advertisement

The news from Jody surprised fans who saw him and Lisa together on her Instagram less than a month before he shared that they had broken up. On Dec. 8, 2025, the couple looked cozy as they celebrated the Las Vegas launch of her divorce company, Splitwell Prenups. "Such an epic night celebrating the @splitwellapp Splitwell Prenups launch at @papisteaklv @papisteak @fontainebleaulasvegas," Lisa captioned the post, which included her, Jody, and their friends dancing at dinner. "We’re building something to helps couples stay clear, fair, and drama-free."

Article continues below advertisement

Lisa, for her part, hasn't addressed the split since the news about it broke. However, she has been open about their relationship's struggles, including how co-parenting with her ex and their divorce affected them. During Season 7 of RHOM, they discussed marriage and why Jody was apprehensive about taking the next step because Lisa hadn't gone to therapy. On the RHOM After Show, Lisa revealed the ultimatum made her go to therapy, though she was still waiting for a ring.