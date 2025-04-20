“She’s Standing There Like I’ll Do It Again” — Little Girl Stabs Airplane Passenger With Fork "The good ol’ chancla." By Mustafa Gatollari Published April 20 2025, 10:21 a.m. ET Source: Instagram | @rashedaisthename

Flying on an airplane can be a very stressful experience. There's all of the worry associated with boarding the plane on time, and there are several reasons why this can take place. If you're traveling with a group, all it takes is one person who decides to pack at the last minute. Or that they thought it was a good idea to over-pack their carry-on.

Then you've got to worry about actually getting to the airport on time and hope that people in traffic decide to drive like they have more than two brain cells to rub together. Furthermore, there's the hope that TSA agents trying to find the next Mohamed Atta (fumbled that first one guys, but hey, at least authorities spotted a passport near the World Trade Center) aren't so overzealous that you end up waiting on line enough to miss your flight.

Then you have to navigate to your gate, which can be quite the ordeal depending on the size and complexity of the airport in question. So by the time you're boarded in your seat, which could be very cramped depending on how much you're willing to fork over for air travel, you are already probably stressed beyond belief. Now imagine as you're lying back trying to enjoy some quiet time, you feel a sharp pain in your leg. And when you look up, you see an unattended child holding a metal fork.

That's what happened to an air traveler in a recent social media post that went viral. The original clip appears to have been removed from TikTok, however, several folks have managed to save the clip and share it on their respective social media accounts.

Like the Instagram account Rasheda Gains (@rashedaisthename), which received over 190,000 likes on their upload of the video. In the clip, a woman can be seen calling for a flight attendant's assistance. A young girl wearing a pink dress can be seen standing in the aisle.

She appears to be holding a fork in her hand, something that a passenger points out to the airplane employee. "Hey, she over here stabbing people with forks," the woman tells a member of the flight crew. "She just ran to stab me with a fork," she continues to say while holding up a slipper whilst taking what looks like a defensive position.

"I'm gonna f*ck her up, she ran up and hit me and stabbed me with a fork," the woman says, threatening to hit the child with a slipper if she attempts to stab her again. At this point in the video, the employee appears to say something to the concerned woman. However, their voice is difficult to discern due to the ambient noise in the airplane's cabin.

"Gotta get her. Smack the sh*t out of her," the passenger repeats before putting her slipper back on. During their conversation, the child continues to look around the flight cabin. The New York Post wrote that the little girl in question was roaming freely around the plane while her mother was sleep.

And there were numerous commenters who replied to the video who wondered why the kid was able to roam freely around the cabin without any parental guidance. "Why is she walking around the plane in the first place?!" one commenter questioned.

Another person on the application, who said that they were a mother, replied that they wouldn't take issue with someone smacking their child with a slipper if they thought it was okay to run around and stab random people with a fork.

"On behalf of all mothers: freedom to bop her one good one w that sandal." One Instagram user replied that the thought of a child standing beside them on an airplane fills them with dread. "I don’t want nobody’s kids standing near me like that randomly anyway like get away from me I’m scared."

While there were throngs of people who sided with the woman's attitude towards dealing with the child, others highlighted that had she made good on her threat, that the response onboard may've been different.

