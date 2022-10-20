These Liz Truss Lettuce Memes Are Great for U.K. and U.S. Citizens Alike

Since Liz's abrupt resignation, the U.K. government has been scrambling for a replacement prime minister. According to NBC News, no successor has been chosen yet, and Liz confirmed she will remain in office until someone new is chosen. There have been some calling for Boris Johnson, her predecessor, to step back into the role of prime minister, but nothing has been decided yet.

In the meantime, the memes have been flooding in. Take a look: