These Liz Truss Lettuce Memes Are Great for U.K. and U.S. Citizens Alike
After only six weeks in office, Liz Truss has resigned as prime minister of the United Kingdom. A comment by The Economist magazine on Oct. 11 said Liz's ability to remain in power was "roughly the shelf-life of a lettuce," after faith in her regime began to crumble soon after she took office. The comment then inspired outlet Daily Star to create a now-viral video in which a head of lettuce in a blond wig is pictured next to a countdown clock.
The internet is going wild with Liz Truss lettuce memes after Liz's resignation, claiming she has been "outlived" by the iceberg. Here are some of our favorites!
Who will replace Liz Truss?
Since Liz's abrupt resignation, the U.K. government has been scrambling for a replacement prime minister. According to NBC News, no successor has been chosen yet, and Liz confirmed she will remain in office until someone new is chosen. There have been some calling for Boris Johnson, her predecessor, to step back into the role of prime minister, but nothing has been decided yet.
In the meantime, the memes have been flooding in. Take a look:
This classic motto is turned on its head.
Reporter for The Hill John Kruzel makes his own spin on the U.K. classic motto "Keep Calm and Carry On" with one of his own: "Romaine Calm and Carry On." Despite the original head of lettuce being iceberg, we give this meme an A+ for effort.
The lettuce is now the prime minister of the U.K.
Talk about a natural solution to the issue of no prime minister: the lettuce takes over. We expect to be notified of this change immediately. Several other users have also suggested that Larry, the Downing Street cat, become prime minister. Maybe a co-leadership is in order?
The lettuce has the last laugh in this meme.
In a viral meme inspired by a clip from Las Vegas Gunfights advertising Silver Series Self-Defense (a defense class aimed at senior citizens), an elderly man surprises his would-be attacker by pulling out a gun. Similarly, the lettuce has the element of surprise her by lasting longer than Liz Truss's reign as prime minister.
"Dewey Defeats Truman" takes on a whole new meaning in this lettuce meme.
This meme plays on the incorrect Chicago Tribune headline "Dewey Defeats Truman" after a political upset where Harry S. Truman won the presidential election. Now, there's a new fun headline in town.
One meme paints Liz Truss and the lettuce as 'RuPaul's Drag Race' contestants.
In the spirit of RuPaul's Drag Race, lettuce has been allowed to stay, while Liz Truss will be "sashaying away" for resigning from office.
This meme combines the chaos of Olivia Wilde's salad with Liz Truss's lettuce.
Liz Truss and her lettuce aren't the only viral salad this week. Actress-director Olivia Wilde's "special salad dressing" has gone viral thanks to a series of allegedly leaked texts from her former nanny to Daily Mail. One Twitter user thinks it would be rightfully chaotic to combine the two viral sensations, and we can't help but agree.
We wouldn't blame Liz Truss for stabbing her salad from now on.
Some people take out their anger and frustration in a number of ways: punching their pillow, screaming into a void, etc. But we're starting to wonder if Liz Truss might feel resentful every time she sees a salad from now on...