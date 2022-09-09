No One Is Safe From the Wacky World of Conspiracy Theories — Not Even the Late Queen Elizabeth II

Whispers of this deeply upsetting accusation have been milling about for the past 25 years. This was clearly born from grief, loss, and the desire to find someone to blame. It seems wholly unfair that a person like Diana could be taken from the world so soon. There must have been a plot afoot. It's nearly impossible to understand a senseless death, which is why they're senseless. For the record, Queen Elizabeth II did not have Princess Diana killed. If anyone is to blame, it's the greedy paparazzi. They are the true villains of this story.