Home > Television > Grey's Anatomy Who Is Logan Shroyer Dating? The ‘This Is Us’ Alum Appears to Be Secretly Engaged Logan Shroyer appears to be single, but a wedding registry suggests otherwise. By Elizabeth Randolph Apr. 12 2024, Published 1:46 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

We all know Grey’s Anatomy has been on the air for a long time. I mean, long enough for people who grew up watching Meredith Grey say “Pick Me, Choose Me, Love Me” live are now reliving the moment on Netflix or Hulu with their kids. Grey’s longevity also resulted in actors from other successful television shows being guest doctors or patients at Grey Sloan Memorial. In Season 20, actor Logan Shroyer was one of the guest stars. He has made excellent choices in his roles thus far.

Article continues below advertisement

Many This Is Us fans will recall seeing Logan as the teen/young adult version of Kevin Pearson, played by Justin Hartley in the present-day episodes. Some may have also seen him in The Waltons TV movie holiday reboots as John Boy. As Logan’s career advances, he’s shared some of his work on Instagram, including a reel of behind-the-scenes footage from his Grey’s Anatomy gig. However, you won’t see any updates on his love life on his accounts.

Fortunately, if you're visible enough, the internet will do that part for you. Here’s some potential tea on Logan’s love life.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

Who is Logan Shroyer dating?

Logan’s Instagram followers often joke in his comments that he never posts on his accounts. By glancing at his social media accounts, Logan appears to be single. The actor likes to keep his page pretty professional and has several photos from his times on set.

Article continues below advertisement

He also has several throwback moments with his This Is Us co-stars that made us want a reboot like yesterday!

Article continues below advertisement

Logan posts his time away from work between his professional snaps, including his friends and family. The choice could be because he’s genuinely not seeing anyone or keeping that part of his life away from the cameras as much as possible.

While Logan hasn’t confirmed he’s dating anyone, his followers have linked him to Good Things Bad Things actor Ryan Whitney. In 2013, fans suspected the pair might be an item after Logan posted a photo of them hanging out.

Article continues below advertisement

A wedding website said Logan Shroyer is secretly engaged.

Logan’s real-life romantic interests may be under wraps for now, but he reportedly will be off the market in 2028.

Article continues below advertisement

According to The Knot, the Juice WRLD: Cigarettes actor is engaged to a woman named Molly Michalsky and is expected to marry her on Oct. 20, 2028. But, before you go wondering if the This Is Us cast plans to film another wobble video on Logan’s big day, it appears The Knot’s posting may not be accurate.

Article continues below advertisement

Although the site shows a picture of Molly and Logan and suggests they met on the street in New York City, Logan has never acknowledged he’s getting married anytime soon. More importantly, the additional photos on the registry are press photos of Logan, including a snap of him, Justin, and another “younger Kevin,” Parker Bates.