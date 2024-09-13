Home > Entertainment > Music Dave Grohl's Recent Romantic Revelations Have Brought New Attention to His Fling With Louise Post She was "publicly falling apart" at the time. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Published Sept. 13 2024, 9:49 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@louiselightnerpost, Mega

On Sept. 10, 2024, a popular American singer made a shocking announcement on Instagram that no one could have seen coming. That's right, Foo Fighters lead singer Dave Grohl revealed that he'd "recently" become the father of a baby born outside of his current marriage. The "Rescued" singer has been married since 2003.

"I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her," he stated in a post on Instagram. I love my wife and my children and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness." As of this writing, the identity of the mother of Dave's new baby hasn't been made public, likely to respect the privacy of those involved in the scandal. However, the controversy has brought newfound attention to the cheating allegations made by fellow rock singer Louise Post back in the '90s.

Louise Post and Dave Grohl dated in the '90s.

Louise Post is an alternative rock singer best known as the lead vocalist for a band called Veruca Salt. She also dated Dave Grohl in the late '90s. Reportedly, the two of them got together after Dave split from his first wife, Jennifer Youngblood, whom he'd admitted to cheating on at the time. Unfortunately, further cheating scandals were just around the corner between Dave and Louise.

Daily Mail reported that during one of Dave's shows in Melbourne, Australia, Louise had drunkenly approached him on stage and accused him of cheating on her with actress Winona Ryder. Though he denied the claims at the time, he and Louise quickly broke up after the fact. Though she admitted that she was under the influence at the time of her outburst, she stood by the allegations. Reportedly, they'd since reconciled with Louise having drawn on the experience to write songs in her 2000 album, "Resolver."

But whether or not he actually did cheat on her back in the '90s, Dave Grohl certainly hasn't beaten the allegations some 30 years later. He openly admitted to having been unfaithful to his wife of 20 years, Jordyn Blum, thanks to his new baby revelation. If anything, it's only proven that he's far more prone to cheating on his romantic partners than he would initially have had us believe. Unsurprisingly, many fans have turned on him and have voiced their displeasure on X (formerly Twitter).

One fan posted, "Dave Grohl reminding us that at the end of the day, men will always be men smh." Another joked, "Dave Grohl missed a trick not opening this statement with 'I've got another confession to make,'" referring to the Foo Fighters' 2005 single, "Best of You."