'Love in the Jungle' Stars 14 Singles Ready to Swap Talking for Mating Rituals

Dishon Isaac got to try his hands at impersonating a duck, while Lynsey Fuller was representing a tiger.

Others, like Paige Dacanay, faced a different set of difficulties. Paige got cast in the role of a starfish, an animal that tends to draw slightly less attention with its subtle movements and lack of capacity to make much noise. "Starfish have a ton of nerve endings," she told the New York Post. "So, I was trying to tap into my emotional side and not hold back."