Now That the Masks Are Off, Which ‘Sexy Beasts’ Season 2 Couples Are Still Together?

Based on a 2014 BBC Three series of the same name, each episode of Sexy Beasts follows a different single as they meet three dates who have been disguised by Hollywood prosthetic artist Kristyan Mallet.

And the masks only come off once the single person picks a potential match as their “sexy beast,” with Catastrophe actor Rob Delaney narrating the action. Sexy Beast’s six-episode first season came out on July 21, with the six-episode second season following two and a half months later.