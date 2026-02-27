‘Love Is Blind’ Internet Investigators Think They’ve Narrowed Down Season 11’s Location Destination: Beantown? By Mustafa Gatollari Updated Feb. 27 2026, 9:33 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Ever since Love is Blind first debuted on Netflix back in March of 2020, the show has become a staple of reality TV dating show fans. After its 10th season on the popular streaming service, viewers have already been asking about whether or not Season 11 is going to air and if it does, which location will be selected for the newest batch of episodes.

Where will 'Love is Blind' Season 11 be filmed?

It's important to note that Netflix hasn't officially been confirmed by Netflix. But judging by the show's popularity, and the relatively low production costs of reality dating shoes when compared to scripted series, more content under the Love is Blind banner is probably a safe bet.

But it's also worth mentioning that Netflix has thought ahead when it comes to additional Love is Blind seasons in the past. For instance, back in January of 2025, the streamer announced that Seasons 9 and 10 were a lock. The show's 10th season focuses on couples in the Ohio area, so it's safe to assume that the Buckeye State probably won't be revisited if and when Season 11 drops.

But that doesn't mean the rumor mill on potential locations hasn't already begun churning, with a bit of anecdotal evidence to back up these claims. One Reddit user posted on the site's r/LoveIsBlindNetflix sub in January 2026, and mentioned that they "remember seeing the application for Boston going around."

Furthermore, they saw several other folks in a Boston Facebook group mention that Love is Blind production was taking place in Beantown. Several folks in the comments section of the Reddit post remarked that showrunners will usually film two seasons at the same time.

And that Netflix will often air the better of the seasons first, which led many to think that if there is indeed a Love is Blind set in the Cradle of Liberty, it wasn't as strong as Season 10, which primarily takes place in Columbus, Ohio. In a separate Reddit thread on the site, someone else posted in early 2025 that they spotted casting notices in Colorado and Miami.

Other folks in this discussion thread also echoed that they thought Love is Blind was indeed filming in Columbus, Ohio, and Boston, Mass. Boston.com also reached out to Netflix showrunners to confirm whether or not the series has an upcoming season in the New England city.

However, the outlet stated that Netflix didn't confirm whether or not this was the case. But the local media publication did indicate that there were reports of Love is Blind filming taking place at the New England Aquarium." Additionally, Boston writes that Kinetic Content, which works with Netflix to produce the program, put out a casting call in August of 2025.

The notice stated that a production team was looking for individuals who were "brave, open-minded, and ready for a committed relationship." Again, all of these are secondhand accounts, so we'll only know for sure if there's going to be a Love is Blind season 11 and where it's going to take place once Netflix makes an official announcement.

