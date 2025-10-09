Lukas Gage Opens up About His Mental Health in New Memoir Lukas opened up for the first time about being diagnosed with a mental health disorder, and how he is moving forward. By Danielle Jennings Published Oct. 9 2025, 5:16 p.m. ET Source: Mega

As an actor, Lukas Gage has starred in some of television’s biggest hits in recent years, courtesy of HBO’s Euphoria and The White Lotus, and also Netflix’s You. However, while his professional life has been widely documented, fans were unaware of the battles that he was suffering behind the scenes regarding his mental health.

Article continues below advertisement

On the heels of the release of his new memoir, Lukas opened up for the first time about being diagnosed with a mental health disorder, and how he is moving forward.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Lukas Gage offers insight into his mental health journey in his new memoir.

In I Wrote This for Attention, Lukas reveals that he was previously diagnosed with Borderline Personality Disorder, and spoke to Variety about his decision to share his diagnosis with the world.

“It’s very stigmatized and perceived quite negatively, but I was so inspired after Julia Fox and a few other artists who I looked up talked about it. It made me feel less alone,” he told the outlet. “It made me feel like I didn’t have something to hide and be filled with shame.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

“The two hardest things for me to talk about were the shame associated with my sexuality and the shame associated with my mental health stuff, and I hated how small I felt when I would talk about it,” Lukas continued. “And I guess I just had that moment where I was like I am not going to hold back anymore, I’m not going to be apologetic for who I am.”

Article continues below advertisement

The actor also noted that his widely-publicized divorce from ex-husband (and celebrity hair stylist) Chris Appleton wasn’t nearly as hard to discuss in his memoir in comparison to his mental health journey. “If I’m being completely transparent, that was a lot less hard for me to talk about than the mental health and my sexuality and the addictive behaviors and my family,” he told Variety.

Following his divorce, Lukas addressed any perceived regrets about the marriage.

During a September 2025 appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Lukas opened up about his April 2023 wedding to Chris Appleton in Las Vegas that was officiated by Chris’s long-time client, Kim Kardashian.

Article continues below advertisement

When asked if he regretted getting married on Hulu’s The Kardashians, Lukas replied, “Uh ... yeah, but no regrets," according to People. He went on to admit, however, that he didn’t recognize who he was at the time. "I don't know who that person is," he said. "There is a very crazy way that, sometimes, we go about prescribing people medication — and I can joke about it, and have humility and laugh about it ... whatever, it's a good story."

Source: Mega