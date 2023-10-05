Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind 'Love Is Blind' Season 5: Everything We Know About Lydia's Hilarious Brother Will Lydia's brother Will stole the spotlight on 'Love Is Blind' Season 5. Here's everything we know about William-Jose Velez Gonzales. By Kelly Corbett Oct. 5 2023, Published 11:41 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @williamjose90

The Gist: Lydia gets engaged to Milton in the pods on Love Is Blind Season 5.

Lydia takes Milton to meet her mom Lydia Sr. Velez-Gonzales, and brother, William-Jose Velez Gonzalez.

LIB watchers were big fans of Will, despite him only being on camera for a few minutes.

In reality TV shows, there's often a minor character who steals the spotlight. In Season 5 of Love Is Blind, that character was Lydia's brother Will (full name William-Jose Velez Gonzalez).

Will only appears on screen for a few minutes, but he made a big impression on viewers. "Hands down the best person on this season of love is blind is Lydia’s brother," one person wrote on Twitter. Another said, "Lydia's brother is hilarious." So, who is Lydia's brother and why does everyone think he's so great? Here's what we know about Will.

Lydia's brother Will gives Milton his approval on 'Love Is Blind.'

In Episode 7, Lydia takes Milton to meet her mother, Lydia Sr. Velez-Gonzales, and brother, William-Jose Velez Gonzalez.

During the lunch, Will keeps it real with Milton. When Lydia says that they have already discussed whether or not their children will be bilingual and that at home, they will only speak Spanish, Will chimes in: "So it's less of a discussion. You just said it was going to be that way." He then tells her, "You're very demanding," before turning to Milton and saying, "When she wants something…" before being cut off by Lydia.

Later in the discussion, Lydia starts complaining that Milton has left the toothpaste cap open. As Milton tries to defend himself, Will says to him, "You're fighting a losing battle on this one, man." At the end of the meal, Will jokes to Lydia, "We can keep him," confirming his liking of Milton. He adds, "No return policy." He also jokes to Milton, "And when you do have babies, we're going to take a 12-month cruise until the baby is born because we're not dealing with her pregnant."

Will leads communications for the Children's National Research Institute.

Lydia's brother Will is on Instagram under the username @williamjose90. He has a burgeoning career, like his sister. According to his LinkedIn profile, he is the Research Digital Communication Lead at Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C.

