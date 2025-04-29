Is ‘You’ Star Madeline Brewer Married? Find out All the Details About Her Relationship Madeline Brewer was known for her appearances in other acclaimed televisions shows, such as ‘Orange Is the New Black’ and ‘The Handmaid’s Tale.’ By Danielle Jennings Published April 29 2025, 4:27 p.m. ET Source: Mega

As fans continue to indulge in the final season of the hit Netflix series, You, one of the season’s stars, is gearing up for her own special event. Madeline Brewer, who plays season five’s Bronte, is engaged and planning to walk down the aisle with her fiancé.

Before starring in You, Madeline was known for her appearances in other acclaimed television shows, such as Orange Is the New Black and The Handmaid’s Tale.

Is Madeline Brewer married?

Not quite yet, but she will be soon! In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE in March 2025, Madeline teased what guests can expect at her July 2025 nuptials in England, which is one year after the couple’s engagement.

"[It's going] great. We're so excited," she said of her wedding to cinematographer Jack Thompson-Roylance. "He's here somewhere. Wedding planning is insane, especially having two shows come out in April, but we're getting through it. We get married in July. He’s English, so we’re getting married in England.”

"Planning from across the pond is a little bit difficult, but we're having a great time," Madeline told the outlet. "We're so excited. We both love a party, and yeah, it's going to be fun. It's like we've got Bridgerton during the day and then Saltburn at night. Yeah. It's going to be fun."

What has Madeline said about joining the cast of ‘You’ in its final season?

“I have been a fan of the show since it was on Lifetime. It taps into that question of what’s the reason we love true crime,” she said in an interview with AV Club. I’m sure there have been psychological studies on why women find true crime so comforting and engaging. You is what I love about television in that sense. It’s got everything.”

“It just so happened that this role they created in the final season was a character that I felt very prepared to play. So in initial discussions with [season-five showrunners] Justin Lowe and Michael Foley, they told me Bronte isn’t really what she seems, and I loved that,” Madeline continued.

“I’m an actor; I love a little duplicitousness and layers. But they also said that by the series finale, Bronte will hold Joe’s fate in her hands. As a fan and as an actor, I was excited by that. I was in and felt ready to play the part,” she told the outlet.

What is Madeline Brewer’s dating history?

Before she met her fiancé, Madeline was linked to a few high-profile names in the entertainment industry, including a boy band member. She previously dated American Horror Story and Ozark alum Spencer Neville, and also sparked relationship rumors with former Austin & Ally star Calum Worthy. However, back in 2018, before his marriage to Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, Madeline was linked to Nick Jonas for a brief period.

