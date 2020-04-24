Maluma's Tattoos Each Have a Special Meaning for the Colombian Singer

Since his breakout hit "La Temperatura," Maluma's collection of tattoos has been quickly growing. The Colombian singer has over 20 tattoos all over his body — and it's hard for fans to keep track of all his ink.

According to Maluma (real name: Juan Luis Londoño Arias), each of the tattoos, which take up real estate on his arms, chest, and neck, has a special meaning. Fun fact: he got his first tattoo at the age of 14.

"I’ve always been open-minded since I was very young,” he told GQ of his extensive body art. " I always wanted to get a tattoo and I got it when I was 14 years old. I got it here on my left leg... My mom got super mad at me."