Celebrity Hairstylist Marce Pedrozo’s Cause of Death Unconfirmed Amid Emotional Tributes Celebrities are remembering Marce Pedrozo as a “pure soul” while questions remain about his cause of death. By Trisha Faulkner Published March 18 2026, 11:51 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@marcepedrozo

When someone who works behind the scenes becomes such a central part of so many stories, their absence is felt in a very real way. That’s what’s unfolding as news of Marce Pedrozo’s death spreads across the entertainment world.

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As people process the loss, many are also searching for answers about Marce Pedrozo’s cause of death. Alongside those questions, however, is a wave of deeply personal tributes on social media from many celebrities who were devastated to learn of his sudden passing.

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Marce Pedrozo’s cause of death has not been publicly confirmed.

Marce Pedrozo’s cause of death has not been officially disclosed. In fact, per Mashable, very little information has been released about his passing beyond the confirmation that he has passed. Given how many people’s lives his work touched, the lack of details surrounding his passing has left many hoping to learn more about what happened. It, however, is not uncommon for families to choose to keep details of someone’s passing. So, there is a possibility the world may never know exactly what his cause of death was.

With next to nothing being reported about his cause of death, the focus has shifted to those who knew him, celebrating the life he lived. Tributes have poured in on social media with celebrities sharing fond memories of Marce. Likewise, many have taken to the comments on his Instagram posts to express that they are struggling to accept the fact that he’s gone.

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Many celebrities have come together to pay heartfelt tributes to the late hairstylist.

While details remain limited, the response from those who knew Marce paints a vivid picture of the life he lived. As a celebrity hairstylist, he worked closely with names like Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi, and Tara Sutaria.

That's why I adore and always support #JanhviKapoor, she is a sensible person without the air & ego of a typical nepokid. For her hairstylist and friend Marce Pedrozo who is no more, Janhvi penned this note, which can only come from a heart that's actually knows pain. Om Shanti… pic.twitter.com/7aLHAhxt8o — Lady Khabri (@KhabriBossLady) March 16, 2026

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Janhvi Kapoor, who collaborated with him on several projects, shared an emotional message reflecting on their time together. She recalled the fast-paced energy of their work, writing about how they would laugh through the chaos and still find moments of joy. She also described him as someone who made her feel supported and understood. She referred to him as a “bright light” and someone who could make everyone feel more comfortable in any situation.

She penned in her lengthy tribute: "I would give anything to have 20 more minutes with you to tell you what a bright light you were in all our lives. How beautiful your mind and your soul is, was, always will be."

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Varun Dhawan also reacted to the news, expressing disbelief and remembering him fondly. Others, including Nora Fatehi, shared how deeply connected they felt to him, describing him as not just a collaborator but a close friend. Nora also spoke about their journey together. She explained that he had been part of her life from the beginning and that he was someone who encouraged her to be her best self. Dozens of messages from other celebrities and artists in the industry shared similar feelings about Marce.

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