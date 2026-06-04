One Year After Her Husband's Death, Marjane Satrapi Dies of "Sadness" at Age 56 "For I lost the love of my life." By Alisan Duran Published June 4 2026, 10:05 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Marjane Satrapi became one of the world's most influential graphic novelists through her memoir Persepolis, which chronicled her childhood during and after the Iranian Revolution. The Iranian-French author, filmmaker, and activist spent decades using her work to advocate for freedom and human rights.

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News of Marjane's death at age 56 has prompted an outpouring of tributes from readers, artists, and political figures around the world. As many reflect on her life and legacy, questions have emerged about what happened to the acclaimed writer and filmmaker.

Source: MEGA

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What was Marjane Satrapi's cause of death?

Marjane died at age 56, according to announcements from the Élysée Palace and tributes from French officials. While no official medical cause of death has been released, members of her family reportedly told AFP that she died of "sadness" a little more than a year after the death of her husband, Mattias Ripa.

Reuters reported that Marjane's family described her passing as occurring after a period of profound grief following Mattias' death in 2025. However, neither the family nor French authorities publicly disclosed additional medical details. As a result, no specific illness or health condition has been officially linked to her death.

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Following news of her passing, French President Emmanuel Macron honored Marjane's legacy, describing her as an artist devoted to freedom whose work carried a universal message. Tributes also poured in from cultural institutions and fellow artists who praised her contributions to literature, film, and activism.

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Who was Marjane Satrapi's husband?

Marjane was married to Mattias, a Swedish producer, actor, and screenwriter. According to reports, the couple shared a close relationship, and Marjane publicly expressed her grief after his death through a series of emotional social media posts.

BBC News reported that Marjane recently shared messages on Instagram mourning Mattias, writing, "For I Lost the love of my life." Family members later referenced his death while discussing Satrapi's passing, saying she struggled with the loss in the months that followed.

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What books did Marjane Satrapi write?

Marjane is best known for Persepolis, the graphic memoir that follows her childhood in Tehran during the Iranian Revolution and her later experiences living in Europe. First published in 2000, the book became an international bestseller and helped introduce graphic memoirs to a wider audience.

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The success of Persepolis led to an animated film adaptation that Marjane co-directed in 2007. The movie earned critical acclaim, won the Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival, and received an Academy Award nomination for Best Animated Feature.