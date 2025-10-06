Does Former NFL Star Mark Sanchez Have Kids? Many Are Wondering After Shocking Incident The former NFL star stepped back into the spotlight after being stabbed during a violent altercation he was involved in. By Diego Peralta Published Oct. 6 2025, 3:02 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/ @mark_sanchez

It's hard to talk about the dangerous side of professional sports. Whenever athletes are not on the field or on the court, they are exposed to different forms of danger due to their fame. Turning into a pop culture icon comes at a price for some people. However, former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez was on the opposite side recently, as he was allegedly the attacker in an incident that resulted in him being stabbed. The former athlete attacked a man in Indianapolis.

Article continues below advertisement

It makes sense to wonder if anyone is depending on the consequences he faces for the case. As a father, Mark has to deal with the charges against him before he can go back to his responsibilities with his kids. How many children does Mark have? Here's what we know about the family of the former Washington Commanders player.

How many kids does Mark Sanchez have?

According to Glamour, Mark has three children. Two of these kids are twins, and they come from his marriage with Perry Mattfeld. The girls were born in March 2025, around two years after the couple got married. Through his social media accounts, Mark posts about the children in his family, and how happy he is about the fact that he can share his passion for football with them. Nevertheless, the retired player rarely posts about his baby twins.

Article continues below advertisement

Mark's oldest child is older than the twins. Daniel, the quarterback's son, was born before Mark got married to Perry. The player's wife isn't Daniel's mother, but she happily embraces the fact that they're all a part of a large family, Glamour reports. Daniel remains close to his father. He was a part of the wedding between Perry and Mark. The twins will grow up in a loving home, with two parents and an older brother who love them.

Article continues below advertisement

Mark Sanchez's attack is concerning for the football community.

There is a reason why a lot of people are talking about Mark again. On the night of October 4, Mark allegedly attacked a truck driver. The retired player had been sent to Indianapolis in order to cover a Colts game for Fox Sports. Every action has its equal and opposite reaction. Mark faced immediate backlash for his attack, with the other man allegedly stabbing the sports analyst (via Yahoo! News).

Article continues below advertisement

The dust settles, and the people involved need to face consequences for their actions. A couple of days after the stabbing took place, Marion County prosecutor Ryan Mears stated that his office filed a Level 5 charge of battery “involving serious bodily injury” against Mark. The aspects of a criminal investigation constantly change, and it was also reported that additional charges against Mark could be pressed in the aftermath of the incident.

Mark Sanchez's wife is a popular actor.

Mark is known around the world for his work as a football player, but his wife has gathered fame of her own. Perry is an actor who got her first notable role thanks to Wizards of Waverly Place, the comedy starring Selena Gomez and David Henrie. As an adult, Perry continues to build on her television career. The performer starred as Eva in The Idea of You, and she also held the lead role of Murphy Mason throughout four seasons of In The Dark.

It took a long time for Mark to form a family.