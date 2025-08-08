Indianapolis Colts's Riley Leonard's Relationship Status Just Got a Major Update The young player signed a profitable NFL contract after an stellar college football run put him on the map. By Diego Peralta Published Aug. 8 2025, 3:27 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/ @ESPN College Football

One of the biggest highlights from the 2025 NFL Draft was the signing of Riley Leonard by the Indianapolis Colts. The young man from Mouth Pleasant, SC put on a tough fight when Notre Dame battled against Ohio State during the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship. Any professional team would have been lucky to score Riley for the 2025-2026 season.

Beyond the football field, Riley has lived through a wholesome love story. During the summer of 2025, the athlete made an announcement that would change his life forever. Is Riley Leonard married? Here's what we know about the relationship status of one of the biggest potential stars the NFL will construct over the course of several years.

Is Riley Leonard married?

No, Riley Leonard isn't married yet. However, the athlete got engaged to his long-time girlfriend, Molly Walding. According to Sports Illustrated, the couple met each other at Fairhope High School before Riley went on to study at Duke. Molly chose to attend Auburn University while her boyfriend built a name for himself in college football.

Riley announced the engagement through an Instagram post, where an impressive ring can be seen on Molly's finger. The proposal took place at Italy's Lake Como, the location that was used for Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) and Padmé Amidala's (Natalie Portman) wedding in Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones.

Under Riley's post, Molly commented: "Best day of my life! I love you so much!" A date for the wedding hasn't been publicly announced. In the meantime, Riley Leonard will continue his preparations for his first full season as an NFL player. The contract the young man signed with the Indianapolis Colts will keep him there for four years.

Riley Leonard's NFL debut left a confusing impression.

After a wonderful college football career, Riley Leonard was given the chance to prove what he's made of during a preseason Indiana Colts game, where the team faced off against the Baltimore Ravens. The young star completed 12 out of his 24 passes. The player also rushed for 34 yards on four carries in the aforementioned game. Riley was able to play in the game because Anthony Richardson dislocated his pinky in the first quarter.

Even if the game against the Ravens didn't give Riley the chance to create an unforgettable first impression in the NFL, the 2025-2026 season could turn the athlete into a breakout star. The upcoming months will be crucial to determine if the Indianapolis Colts made a good choice by signing Riley for such a lucrative contract.