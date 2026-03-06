New and Controversial DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin Has Made a Killing in Politics Markwayne is well known in the business world of Oklahoma. By Ivy Griffith Published March 6 2026, 3:58 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

When the news broke that Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was being fired from her high-profile role amid allegations of an affair with colleague Corey Lewandowski and Congressional heat over her handling of ICE, the world snapped to attention.

Almost immediately, President Donald Trump announced her successor: a businessman and Senator from Oklahoma, Markwayne Mullin, who was famously a close friend of Charlie Kirk. Those attuned to the political world likely already know of him, but he's an unknown variable to a significant portion of America. So, what kind of net worth does Mullin claim? And what does his appointment to DHS Secretary mean? Here's what we know.

Here's a glimpse at Markwayne Mullins's net worth.

Mullin is a well-known businessman from Oklahoma. Prior to becoming a U.S. senator, Mullin served 10 years in the House of Representatives. He gained national attention for challenging Teamsters President Sean O’Brien to a fist fight during a 2023 Congressional hearing. It appears that his estimated net worth is around $66 million, according to INC.

Markwayne Mullin Department of Homeland Security Secretary Net worth: $66 million Markwayne Mullin is a former US Senator from Oklahoma who was tapped to serve as the Department of Homeland Security Secretary in 2026 by President Donald Trump. Birthdate: July 26, 1977 Birthplace: Tulsa, Okla. Marriages: 1 (Christie Rowan m. 1997 - present) Children: 6

Currently, Mullin appears to be only drawing a salary from his Congressional job, according to Fortune. However, his family has significant assets. Mullin and his wife have owned Mullin Plumbing in Broken Arrow, Okla., for 28 years. And in 2024, his wife sold Rowan’s Restaurant, which is a restaurant in Stilwell, Okla., for between $1 million and $5 million. Mullin also co-owns Mullin Family Holdco LLC and COP Hometown Parent LLC, valued at $500,000 to $1 million.

Additionally, Mullin founded Mullin Environmental, which received a government loan during the 2020 COVID pandemic. His role in the world of politics has allowed him to favorably nudge legislation towards pro-corporate policies, helping boost his net worth.

Mullins tapped as new DHS secretary after Kristi Noem fired.

It's no hyperbole to say that Mullins's appointment to Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security is considered controversial. Not only is he famous for his temper, but many people believe he's "more extreme" than Noem, who received significant criticism for overseeing a violent ICE reign.

During a Congressional hearing over her leadership, Noem faced criticism over an affair with Lewandowski, her spending of DHS funds, and her handling of ICE. Ultimately, Trump decided to shift her out of DHS, posting on Truth that she “has served us well, and has had numerous spectacular results (especially on the Border!)” announcing that she would take on a new role as Special Envoy for “The Shield of the Americas,” a security initiative focused on the Western Hemisphere.

