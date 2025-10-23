‘Married at First Sight’ Brings Texas Heat to Season 19 It is the first time the series has returned to Texas since filming in Dallas in 2018. By Kelley Schepper Published Oct. 23 2025, 12:22 p.m. ET Source: Peacock

Married at First Sight is back with its most unpredictable season yet. This time, it's following the motto, "everything's bigger in Texas." Ten brave singles are putting their faith in the experts, their hearts on the line, and their personal lives on national television. The social experiment that’s turned more honeymoons into horror stories than happily-ever-afters is rolling into Austin with new couples, bigger personalities, and one twist no one saw coming.

Article continues below advertisement

This season also marks the start of a new era for the franchise. After years on Lifetime, the show now calls Peacock home, giving viewers longer episodes, fewer censors, and more unfiltered moments. Season 19 introduces the show’s oldest and most diverse cast, along with a first in series history that will have fans talking all season: an on-air pregnancy.

Source: Peacock

Article continues below advertisement

'Married at First Sight' Season 19 returns to Texas after seven years.

Producers wanted a backdrop that felt both modern and authentic, and Austin delivered. Known for its mix of big-city ambition and small-town charm, the city gives the show a setting that feels real and unpredictable. It is also the first time the series has returned to Texas since filming in Dallas in 2018.

Austin’s creative culture and thriving dating scene make it an ideal playground for this kind of experiment. Between live music venues, rooftop views, and outdoor date spots, there is no shortage of romantic backdrops for awkward first kisses and dramatic arguments. The experts, Pastor Cal Roberson, Dr. Pepper Schwartz, and Dr. Pia Hole, are back once again to guide the couples through their journey, even though most of them never take the advice until the season finale.

Article continues below advertisement

So, when exactly was Season 19 filmed?

Season 19 of Married at First Sight was filmed in Austin in early 2024. The weddings reportedly took place between Feb. 16 and Feb. 20, 2024, at Hotel Viata in West Lake Hills, a quiet luxury venue tucked just outside downtown.

Article continues below advertisement

Filming then continued through the couples’ honeymoon phases and the standard eight weeks of married life that test everyone’s patience and communication skills. Post-production stretched through 2025 to prepare for the show’s official release on Oct. 23, 2025. That timeline gave editors plenty of time to polish the emotional confessions, silent stares, and dramatic dinner parties that fans crave.

"MAFS' Season 19 Peacock episode schedule:

Source: peacock

Article continues below advertisement

Season 19 premieres on Peacock on Oct. 23, 2025, with a four-episode drop to kick things off. New episodes will release in multi-episode batches every Thursday until Nov. 20, ending with a reunion special that promises closure, tears, and maybe a few passive-aggressive smiles.

Viewers can expect everything that makes Married at First Sight a guilty pleasure: big emotions, bigger arguments, and couples who learn that love at first sight sometimes needs a few takes. Austin’s lively culture, food scene, and unpredictable energy make the perfect stage for a season that is equal parts romantic and chaotic.