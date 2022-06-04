The Masters of Illusion Bring the CW Show’s Magic to Live Audience

Starting on Thursday, June 9, Masters of Illusion will entertain audiences at Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City. The residency runs through September 4, and tickets start at $45, according to Atlantic City Theater.

“The show is a family-friendly, large-scale update of all of magic’s signature ticks, from sawing a lady in half to sword-swallowing to mind-boggling card tricks, all backed with impressive pyrotechnics and a troupe of beautiful dancers,” the site adds.