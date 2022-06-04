The Masters of Illusion Bring the CW Show’s Magic to Live Audience
You’ve seen the wizardry on television, but now you can get Masters of Illusion tickets and see the magic in person at a new residency at Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City and a national tour.
“This summer, escape the ordinary with Masters of Illusion,” Harrah’s says on its website. “Don’t miss cutting-edge illusionists perform sleight-of-hand, perplexing interactive mind magic, hilarious comedy, dangerous escapes, and-large scale illusions. Audience members will be baffled by the astounding skills of these modern illusionists.”
The Masters of Illusion are taking up residency at Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City this summer.
Starting on Thursday, June 9, Masters of Illusion will entertain audiences at Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City. The residency runs through September 4, and tickets start at $45, according to Atlantic City Theater.
“The show is a family-friendly, large-scale update of all of magic’s signature ticks, from sawing a lady in half to sword-swallowing to mind-boggling card tricks, all backed with impressive pyrotechnics and a troupe of beautiful dancers,” the site adds.
The Masters of Illusion tour will hit the road this fall.
After that summer residency, the Masters of Illusion will start a live tour, starring with back-to-back shows in Markham, Ontario, on September 28 and September 29. The Masters of Illusion website currently shows tour dates scheduled through mid-October, with subsequent stops in Williamsport, Penn.; Greensburg, Penn.; Bethlehem, Penn.; Morristown, N.J.; Westbury, N.Y.; Washington, D.C.; Red Bank, N.J.; Englewood, N.J.; and Lynn, Mass.
The current cast of the show includes Las Vegas performer Mark Bennick, America’s Got Talent alum Chris Funk, three-time Stage Magician of the Year nominee Chipper Lowell, casino headliner Michael Turco, “Grand Master of Grand Illusion” Jonathan Pendragon, and viral video star Dan Sperry.
FYI, reviews of the live Masters of Illusion show are mixed on Ticketmaster, where it has an average rating of 3.6 out of 5 stars. Some attendees rave about the experience, like the person who wrote, “I laughed, I was amazed, all things you want from a magic show.” Others were underwhelmed. “Poor illusionists. Poor entertainment,” one person wrote. “This was not a good show and was not worth the money.”
The ‘Masters of Illusion’ TV show is currently airing its 11th season.
The buzz around the Masters of Illusion summer residency and national tour comes as The CW airs the 11th season of the Masters of Illusion television show on Saturday nights.
The first season of Masters of Illusion debuted way back in 2000 on Pax TV (now Ion Television). A second season aired on MyNetworkTV in 2009, and a third season aired in syndication in 2012, before The CW revived the show in 2013.
Dean Cain of Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman hosts the CW show. “I’m always a skeptic,” he admitted to Parade in 2014. “But the thing is, these illusions unfold right in your face, right in front of you, and it just blows you away. Even though it’s all an illusion. So I can’t argue with what I’ve seen.”
Masters of Illusions airs Saturdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.