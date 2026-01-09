'Las Culturistas' Co-Host Matt Rogers Defends What He Said About Rep. Jasmine Crockett Matt Rogers thinks you shouldn't waste your money on Rep. Jasmine Crockett. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jan. 9 2026, 1:29 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Ding dong, there is some drama going on with Las Culturistas co-host Matt Rogers. Things got political during the "Exit Interview" episode of the podcast, which dropped Jan. 8, 2026. Toward the end of the conversation, which started with a debriefing about Bowen Yang's final episode of Saturday Night Live, Matt brought up Nicki Minaj's appearance at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest.

After the dynamic duo agreed on the fact that Nicki has been long gone due to her marriage to an "unrepentant sex offender," Matt later brought up the Susie Wiles profile in Vanity Fair, saying he's been in his politics. He devoted his "I don't think so, honey" segment to telling California Govenor Gavin Newsom to get his vocal polyps removed. Then Matt turned his attention to Rep. Jasmine Crockett, who is running for the U.S. Senate in Texas. He had some thoughts about that.

Some folks are not happy with Matt Rogers's comment about Rep. Jasmine Crockett.

The plea for Governor Newsom to get polyps surgery shifted into criticism about his social media feed, which has become a bastion of sick burns directed toward President Donald Trump. Matt thinks that if Newsom runs for president, those posts won't secure him a win. In Matt's opinion, Newsom would do better if he focused on "actionable items" like Bernie Sanders does.

Part of Matt's frustration stems from the fact that Newsom is "busy doing other s--t," which is why he believes nothing will ever get done in California. After Matt incorrectly referred to Kimberly Guilfoyle as Newsom's ex-girlfriend — they were married for five years — he got to the source of his annoyance. Matt doesn't like any politician who is "too obviously making it about themselves."

Matt seems to think Rep. Jasmine Crockett is making politics about herself. "And don't waste your money, sending to Jasmine Crockett," said Matt. "Don't do it." Bowen co-signed on that. "Take it from someone who sent Sarah Gideon a ton of money in Maine," said Matt.

Matt Rogers says if Beto O'Rourke couldn't win Texas, than Rep. Jasmine Crockett definitely can't.

Matt assured everyone that he isn't being "fatalist about the Democratic party." He briefly pivoted back to Newsom, referring to him as an establishment Democrat, which no one wants, before returning to Crockett's chances of a win in Texas. "She's not gonna win a Senate seat in Texas," said Matt. "If Beto O'Rourke couldn't do it, Jasmine Crockett is not gonna do it."

To be clear, Matt does not have a problem with Rep. Crockett as a person. He thinks she is "very well defined" as a politician, which isn't what the Democratic party needs right now. "I'm interested in this Talarico guy," said Matt, referring to James Talarico, who is running against Crockett in the Primary. Although Matt "[hasn't] seen him before," he's very interested.