Matt Roloff of 'Little People, Big World' Is Looking to Tie the Knot With Caryn Chandler in 2024

Though some folks might wish this weren't the case, the relationships and marriages in reality TV aren't immune to rough patches and even the occasional separation. We may catch up with folks in deep relationships if not decades-long marriages, with entire shows even being centered around their romance with one another. Unfortunately, an entire premise can come crashing down when the reality stars undergo IRL marriage woes and strife. Just ask the stars of Little People, Big World.

Stars Matt Roloff and Amy Roloff (née Knight) were married for more than 27 years, with much of their relationship being documented on the TLC series. Though the series received praise for its representation of little people in everyday settings on Roloff Farm, the show hit a rough patch when Matt and Amy got divorced in 2016. By the time they split, Matt was already embroiled in an extramarital affair with farm manager Caryn Chandler. Some years later, the two of them are deeply pondering getting married.

Matt Roloff plans to tie the knot with Caryn Chandler in 2024.

Despite some of their recent trepidations, you may be surprised to know that Matt and Caryn have been engaged for quite some time. The LPBW star previously popped the question back in April 2023. He shared Caryn's response on Instagram, in which Matt posed with Caryn as she sported a brand new ring on her finger. However, Matt has revealed in recent episodes that he and Caryn are still discussing the matter with each other with heavy consideration.

Though he stated that Caryn felt like the one to him, he admitted to being "petrified" that their relationship may change after saying "I do" to each other. It makes sense. After all, both of them have been married before (one more famously than the other). Their love for each other may be real, but it's understandable that stepping back into marriage may bring up some painful memories for them.

Luckily, Matt has gotten plenty of support from his friends. In fact, he's even received words of encouragement from Chris Marek, Amy's current husband. That said, Matt is still taking plenty of things into consideration and is "weighing all of [their] options" when it comes to getting married. As of this writing, they are currently planning to have a wedding in 2024.

Marriage may be a touchy subject, but Matt and Caryn are definitely still together.