Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > Little People, Big World Little People, Big World Star Tori Roloff Grew up With This Family That Now Lives in Idaho Tori Roloff has close ties to the Greenwald family, who used to live in Washington, but relocated to Idaho. By Kelly Corbett Apr. 16 2024, Published 8:00 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @toriroloff Tori Roloff with Katie, Kylie, Bryce, and Brady Greenwald at Roloff Farms in 2015

During Season 25 of Little People, Big World, the hottest topic of conversation has been the fundraiser for the Dwarf Athletic Association of America (DAAA) that Amy Roloff is putting on at the farm with the help of her husband Chris Marek, ex-husband Matt Roloff, and his fianceé Caryn Chandler.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

One couple that is noticeably absent from the event is Zach and Tori Roloff. In a recent episode, Zach explained that he and his wife and kids wouldn't be going to the DAAA fundraiser that his mom is putting on because they have plans to go to Idaho to visit some family friends, the Greenwalds? So, who are the Greenwalds? They were briefly seen on Little People, Big World in the past.

Source: TLC

Article continues below advertisement

Tori Roloff is a close family friend of the Greenwald family.

During an episode of Little People, Big World, Zach explains in a confessional that he, Tori, and their three kids were going to visit the Greenwald family in Boise, Idaho. He notes that Greenwalds used to live in Washington and that Tori grew up with them, but they have since moved.

It's unclear if we will meet the Greenwald family in a future episode, perhaps when Zach and Tori go visit them, but they seem to be an important figure in Tori's life. In 2014, she went to Disneyland with their family, and in Tori's younger photos, she is often seen hanging out with the Greenwald kids. The family consists of husband and wife Kerry and Becky Greenwald and their four children, Katie, Kylie, Bryce, and Brady.

Article continues below advertisement

The Greenwald family was present at Zach and Tori's wedding, and according to a photo posted by Kerry, his kids Kylie and Bryce were part of the wedding party. Not to mention, glimpses of various members of family were seen during the wedding, which was featured on Little People, Big World.

Source: Instagram / @kgrizwald Tori Roloff and the Greenwald family at Disney in 2014

Article continues below advertisement

Tori has also referred to both Katie and Kylie as her "sister" on Instagram, although they are not her actual siblings. Furthermore, Tori also had some kind words to share about the Greenwald family matriach, Becky. "Becky: you have showed me how to honestly be super woman. You're an amazing wife and mother and have been such a beautiful role model for me," the reality star wrote about Becky, alongside a photo that featured her mom, Kim Patton.