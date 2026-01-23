Meghan McCain Is Dragged After She Comments on Politics and Mister Rogers Mr. Fred Rogers was the host of 'Mister Rogers' Neighborhood' on PBS for more than 30 years. By Niko Mann Published Jan. 23 2026, 1:50 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Former host of The View, conservative personality Meghan McCain, is known for her outspoken opinions and rude behavior. Meghan once called her then 76-year-old co-host, Joy Behar, "a b---h" on air without consequence, but her latest social media post really has folks clapping back.

Meghan took to X to complain about knowing entertainers' political opinions, and while doing so, she incorrectly claimed that Mister Rogers's politics were unknown. Fred Rogers hosted Mister Rogers' Neighborhood for more than 30 years, and his show often reflected his values. Meghan's comment quickly garnered the wrath of the internet, and we were here for it.

Meghan McCain's comment about Mister Rogers was dead wrong.

Meghan often has opinions not based on fact, and her latest post on X is no exception. The former TV host claimed that Mister Rogers only entertained on his television show and his political opinions were "unknown." Meghan made the post on Jan. 22, 2026, "Wanna know one of the best things about Mister Rogers growing up? I never knew anything about his political opinions," she said. "He just entertained kids. That's it."

Actually, that wasn't it. Fred Rogers was very political and often used his show to showcase his values and beliefs. After Meghan shared her opinion on the platform, her fans chimed in to let her know she was incorrect about Mister Rogers. One fan shared a clip from the show that featured Mister Rogers sending a very clear message about segregation.

Wanna know one of the best things about Mr. Rogers growing up? I never knew anything about his political opinions. He just entertained kids. That's it. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 22, 2026

Fred was a registered Republican who was committed to racial diversity and feminist issues, per HuffPost. And at a time when Black people were not allowed to swim in the same swimming pools as white people or share the same water fountain, Mister Rogers welcomed a Black military officer on the program, and they shared a foot bath, as well as a towel.

The fan shared the clip on X with the caption, "Cool story, Meghan. Here’s the famous pool scene from Mister Rogers in 1969 when he wanted to send a clear message about segregation despite many adults expressing concern over him being 'too political.'" Another X user replied, "You really are a special kind of stupid." "To be fair, you've demonstrated there's a lot of things you never knew anything about," added another.

Cool story, Meghan. Here’s the famous pool scene from Mister Rogers in 1969 when he wanted to send a clear message about segregation despite many adults expressing concern over him being “too political.” pic.twitter.com/lYVy8Ga3KV — Charlotte Clymer 🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) January 22, 2026

Another fan hit the head of the nail with precision when they replied, "Back when being polite and compassionate towards fellow humans wasn’t considered a political, 'woke,' satanic activity." Several fans wondered if Meghan was watching the same Mr. Rogers as everyone else, including one who wrote, "Then you watched a different Mr Rogers bc he always pushed progressive ideas."