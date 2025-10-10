Melania Trump's Relationship With Putin Questioned as She Brags of "Open" Communication
Melania claims to speak five languages — Slovenian, English, French, Italian, and German —but it has never been confirmed..
Folks are questioning what Melania Trump's relationship to Vladimir Putin is after she boasted about her "open channel" of communication with the Russian leader.
According to ABC News, the first lady said that she and Putin have "agreed to cooperate" in regard to the many children affected by the Russian-Ukrainian war while speaking at a press conference from the Grand Foyer of the White House on Oct. 10, 2025.
"We have agreed to cooperate with each other for the benefit of all people involved in this war," she said. "In fact, eight children have been rejoined with their families during the past 24 hours."
Her comments have some people wondering what her ties are to the Russian leader after she admitted to writing him a letter. So, what is her relationship with Putin?
What is Melania Trump and Putin's relationship?
Melania Trump wrote Putin a "peace" letter back in August, per CNN. In the letter, the first lady wrote that she thought it was time to protect the children who have been affected by the war in Ukraine. The note was reportedly hand-delivered by Donald Trump during his visit with Putin in Alaska.
"He responded in writing," she said. "Signaling a willingness to engage with me directly and outlining details regarding the Ukrainian children residing in Russia."
"Russia has demonstrated a willingness to disclose objective and detailed information reflective for the current situation," she said. "This is an important initiative for me. It is built on shared purpose and lasting impact. ... A child's soul knows no borders, no flags. We must foster a future for our children which is rich with potential, security, and complete with free will. A world where dreams will be realized rather than faded by war."
Melania added that more plans are underway to reunite more children with their parents.
Is Melania Trump Russian? What languages does she speak?
No, Melania is not Russian. She is from Novo Mesto, Slovenia, which was a part of the Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia when she was born in 1970. She became an American citizen a year after marrying Trump in 2005.
According to Newsweek, she claims to speak five languages — Slovenian, English, French, Italian, and German —but it has never been confirmed.
The outlet noted that she has used a translator when meeting with French and Italian speakers, and there is no evidence that she can actually speak any languages other than her native language and English.
The former Assistant Secretary of the Treasury, Monica Crowley, also claimed that Melania spoke five languages during an appearance on The Ingraham Angle. She made the comment while defending the first lady's pantsuit after it was criticized in an article.
"You know Sigmund Freud's old and very famous saying, 'Sometimes a cigar is just a cigar?' Sometimes a chic, gorgeous black suit is just a chic, gorgeous black suit," said Crowley. "Mrs Trump looks absolutely beautiful in anything. She is highly accomplished, she is fluent in five languages, and yet, they always have to try to find something to bludgeon her because by extension, they are trying to hit her husband, of course."