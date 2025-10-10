Melania Trump's Relationship With Putin Questioned as She Brags of "Open" Communication Melania claims to speak five languages — Slovenian, English, French, Italian, and German —but it has never been confirmed.. By Niko Mann Published Oct. 10 2025, 3:33 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Folks are questioning what Melania Trump's relationship to Vladimir Putin is after she boasted about her "open channel" of communication with the Russian leader. According to ABC News, the first lady said that she and Putin have "agreed to cooperate" in regard to the many children affected by the Russian-Ukrainian war while speaking at a press conference from the Grand Foyer of the White House on Oct. 10, 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

"We have agreed to cooperate with each other for the benefit of all people involved in this war," she said. "In fact, eight children have been rejoined with their families during the past 24 hours." Her comments have some people wondering what her ties are to the Russian leader after she admitted to writing him a letter. So, what is her relationship with Putin?

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What is Melania Trump and Putin's relationship?

Melania Trump wrote Putin a "peace" letter back in August, per CNN. In the letter, the first lady wrote that she thought it was time to protect the children who have been affected by the war in Ukraine. The note was reportedly hand-delivered by Donald Trump during his visit with Putin in Alaska. "He responded in writing," she said. "Signaling a willingness to engage with me directly and outlining details regarding the Ukrainian children residing in Russia."

"Russia has demonstrated a willingness to disclose objective and detailed information reflective for the current situation," she said. "This is an important initiative for me. It is built on shared purpose and lasting impact. ... A child's soul knows no borders, no flags. We must foster a future for our children which is rich with potential, security, and complete with free will. A world where dreams will be realized rather than faded by war." Melania added that more plans are underway to reunite more children with their parents.

Article continues below advertisement

"I hope peace will come soon. It can begin with our children."



First lady Melania Trump announced Friday that she and Russian President Vladimir Putin have had an "open channel of communication" regarding children impacted by the Russia-Ukraine war.https://t.co/iuzsiQrGf8 pic.twitter.com/Yk5EGQ4SLB — ABC News (@ABC) October 10, 2025

Is Melania Trump Russian? What languages does she speak?

No, Melania is not Russian. She is from Novo Mesto, Slovenia, which was a part of the Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia when she was born in 1970. She became an American citizen a year after marrying Trump in 2005. According to Newsweek, she claims to speak five languages — Slovenian, English, French, Italian, and German —but it has never been confirmed.

Article continues below advertisement

The outlet noted that she has used a translator when meeting with French and Italian speakers, and there is no evidence that she can actually speak any languages other than her native language and English. The former Assistant Secretary of the Treasury, Monica Crowley, also claimed that Melania spoke five languages during an appearance on The Ingraham Angle. She made the comment while defending the first lady's pantsuit after it was criticized in an article.

Source: MEGA