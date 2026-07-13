Fans Think They Spotted a Kiss Between Melanie and Aniya on 'Love Island USA' "When Melanie told Aniya they found each other she really meant it." By Anna Quintana Published July 13 2026, 3:17 p.m. ET Source: Ben Symons/Peacock

Did they or didn't they? That is the question Love Island USA fans are asking after they spotted who they believe to be contestants Melanie and Aniya kissing during the Season 8 finale. After it was announced that Trinity Tatum and Bryce Alakai were the winners, the cast jumped into the pool to celebrate.

Article continues below advertisement

The Peacock reality series then did a montage of the final four couples kissing in the water, but fans quickly realized that Melanie Moreno was not holding onto her partner, Sincere Rhea, but her BFF in the villa, Aniya Harvey. So, did they really kiss?

Source: Peacock

Article continues below advertisement

Fans are divided on whether Melanie and Aniya really kissed during the 'Love Island' Season 8 finale.

Many viewers took to social media following the Season 8 finale, which aired on Sunday, July 12, to prove that Melanie and Aniya did, in fact, kiss in the pool. "When Melanie told Aniya they found each other she really meant it. These soulmates," one person tweeted before another added, "This is the second time this girl done kissed Aniya in the mouth. I know what you are Melly Mel."

A third chimed in, "Melanie has kissed Aniya on camera more than she's kissed Sincere. I legit assumed this was Sincere yesterday. When she gets that heterosexual demon off her back she will be so much happier." However, other fans have another, more innocent theory to explain Melanie and Aniya's "kiss." Fans will remember that Melanie admitted to not being able to swim during the season.

Article continues below advertisement

"I still can't tell if they're talking or more, but Melanie jumping into the pool with Aniya instead of Sincere says something about trust. The girl can't swim," one fan speculated. Another agreed, writing, "Mind you, they just said Melanie can’t swim but the person holding her hand is her bestie not her man."

Article continues below advertisement

Are Melanie and Sincere still together?

Despite a very rocky relationship in the villa, Melanie and Sincere finished in third place on Love Island USA Season 8. Before the results were revealed, Melanie and Sincere made plans for life in the real world, which included a date in their hometown of Philadelphia.

Source: Ben Symons/Peacock