Thomas Ravenel Who? Meet 'Southern Charm' Star Ashley Jacobs' New Man, Mike Appel

Southern Charm alum Ashley Jacobs introduced her new beau, Mike Appel, to the world on Dec. 2, 2019, via an adorable Instagram post.

The star revealed that dating Mike has been like a breath of fresh air. The experience has provided her with a much-needed opportunity to move past certain difficulties, such as the emotional impact of her past relationship with Thomas Ravenel.

So, is Ashley still with Mike? Where do things stand between the two now?