Everything You Need to Know About Mike Jackson From HGTV's 'Married to Real Estate' Prior to becoming HGTV stars, Mike and Egypt were both doing very different things in the same industry. They both worked in entertainment. By Sheridan Singleton Mar. 8 2024, Published 2:27 p.m. ET

In 2022, married couple Mike Jackson and Egypt Sherrod were contestants on Season 3 of HGTV’s Rock the Block. The premise of the series is pitting several couples against each other in a home renovation challenge. Each couple is given a set amount of money and a home to renovate. However, the money they’re given is under what they need. Mike and Egypt had to navigate this difficulty and they did. Here’s everything you need to know about Mike Jackson from Married to Real Estate.

In order to win Rock the Block, the home the contestants have renovated has to be reappraised at the highest value. Each couple was given the same budget and a house valued at $500,000. The home Mike and Egypt worked on was revalued at $931,000, making them the winners. After they won Rock the Block, their new show, Married to Real Estate, premiered on HGTV. The show follows Mike and Egypt as they help families pursue home ownership. So, what role does he play in Married to Real Estate?

Here’s everything you need to know about Mike Jackson on ‘Married to Real Estate.’

Married to Real Estate follows Mike and Egypt as they help families find “homes with potential” to purchase. After that they do renovations to turn that potential into their dream home. The series is filmed primarily in Atlanta, Ga., which is also where they live with their children. The series isn’t just about the work they do with their clientele; it’s also about their personal lives. Viewers get an inside look into Mike and Egypt's personal lives.

‘Married to Real Estate’ provides a peek into Mike and Egypt's marriage.

Prior to becoming HGTV stars, Mike and Egypt were both doing very different things in the same industry. They both worked in entertainment. Mike was a DJ under the name DJ Fadelf, while Egypt was a radio personality. They met during their entertainment days and felt an attraction, but nothing came from it. It wasn't until several years later when they both happened to be working on the same house. Egypt was flipping the house and was surprised to see Mike come in as the contractor.

Family comes first on ‘Married to Real Estate.’

Mike and Egypt have a lot on their plate. In addition to the show, they have two young kids: Kendall and Harper. Mike also has a 21-year-old daughter named Simone, from a previous relationship. The couple isn't shy about their family life — the good and bad. Their youngest child, Harper, had to have her adenoids removed in the fall of 2023. Egypt shared in an Instagram post that she and Mike spent three months sleeping in chairs so she could sit upright in order to breathe.

