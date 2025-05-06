Mike Myers Was Brought up at Diddy's Trial, but What's Their Connection? The comedian's name came up during the trial. By Joseph Allen Published May 6 2025, 10:11 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Given how famous and powerful Sean "Diddy" Combs once was, and the fact that other celebrities could be implicated, it's fair to say that the trial will be watched closely. As jury selection proceeded, some noted that a number of celebrities were named at the beginning of the trial to see if the jury was familiar with them.

Article continues below advertisement

Among the names that were mentioned were actor Michael B. Jordan and comedian Mike Myers. Now, many want to know whether there's any connection between Diddy and the guy who once played Austin Powers. Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Is there a connection between Diddy and Mike Myers?

During the jury selection process, potential jurors were questioned about whether they were familiar with celebrities like Kanye West, Michael B. Jordan, Mike Myers, and Kid Cudi, according to People. While two of those names are from the world of hip-hop and might come up throughout the trial, others seemed more like curve balls. Attorneys don't have to explain their rationale for questions during jury selection, so we don't know for sure what explains these celebrities being named.

It seems possible that these names were brought up as generic examples of celebrities, and reporting suggests that just because a person was named in this part of the process doesn't mean that they will be called as witnesses or named again over the course of the trial. It seems possible, then, that Mike Myers has no discernible connection to Diddy or the trial he's facing.

Article continues below advertisement

There is no reporting that suggests that the comedian had any connection to the rapper prior to the news that he was named at Diddy's trial. That being said, there is a scene in Austin Powers in Goldmember in which the character of Dr. Evil (portrayed by Mike Myers) has the name "E. Diddy" tattooed on his buttocks. We won't know for sure until the rest of the trial plays out whether that will come up in court.

I did not have both Mike Myers and Michael B. Jordan's names being dropped during jury selection in the Sean Diddy Combs trial on my bingo card today. pic.twitter.com/wbh2H07IOU — urban myths, legends (@urbanmyths) May 5, 2025 Source: Twitter/@urbanmyths

Article continues below advertisement

What is Diddy on trial for?

If you somehow missed the story of Diddy's arrest, the former hip-hop mogul is on trial for racketeering conspiracy, two charges of sex trafficking and two charges of transportation to engage in prostitution. He is alleged to have kidnapped, drugged, and coerced women into various sexual activities, sometimes through violence or threats of violence.

When police raided the rapper's home in Los Angeles, they say they found various materials that were intended to be used in "freak offs," and included drugs and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil. Since his arrest, there have been various conspiracy theories floating around the internet that connect Diddy to various other celebrities who these theories claim either participated in "freak offs" or knew about them.

Mike Myers was not the subject of any of those conspiracy theories, and we still don't know exactly why his name was brought up at trial. It seems safe to say that some other celebrities will be mentioned over the course of the trial. Until we know who and how they're brought up, though, it's best to withhold judgment.