‘Billions’ Fans Rail Against Mike Prince’s “Insufferable” Daughters

The Showtime drama Billions depicts a cutthroat world in which business titans are even willing to use their daughters for financial gain. And that’s certainly the case with billionaire Mike Prince (Corey Stoll) and his two daughters, as viewers have seen in Seasons 5 and 6.

Billions viewers first met Mike’s daughters — Gail Prince, played by Gracie Lawrence, and Elizabeth “Liz” Prince, played by Molly Brown — in last year’s Season 5 installment “Victory Smoke.”