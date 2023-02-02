Mike Lost a Close Furry Family Member on 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation'

Outside of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, longtime cast member Mike Sorrentino's family just grew with the birth of his daughter. But right now on the show, he's mourning the loss of a long time family pet, his dog Moses. And some viewers are curious about what happened to Mike's dog on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Article continues below advertisement

It's not uncommon for the cast to share personal parts of their lives on the show, especially since it's now far from the Real World-esque series it was in the early aughts about club-hopping guidos. And it's never easy to see the normally positive and inspirational "Situation" so upset and down at a time in his life when everything else seems to be going in the right direction.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Mike's dog on 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation'?

During the filming of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Mike's dog died. During the Season 6 premiere, viewers learn that Mike found out about his dog's passing while he was away from home, filming the reunion for MTV's Buckhead Shore. In July 2022, Mike announced the passing of his dog on social media with a heartfelt message.

"It's with a heavy heart that we share that Moses, our beloved family dog, has just passed," Mike tweeted. "We cherish the time we had and believe that, in fact, all dogs do go to Heaven. Thank you for all the continued support and prayers."

Article continues below advertisement

Mike received Moses as a birthday gift in 2012. Since then, the family dog remained faithfully by his side. In Season 5 of Family Vacation, Mike and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, learned that Moses had a form of canine cancer called hemangiosarcoma. According to Mike and Jenni "JWoww" Farley on the show, the medication Moses was on wasn't enough to stabilize the golden retriever's health.

Article continues below advertisement

Mike's dog had his own Instagram account.

Although Moses, or Mosey as he's lovingly referred to by Mike and fans alike, died in 2022, the dog's Instagram account is still up. It hasn't been updated since shortly before Moses passed away, but fans can see how the pup was with Mike and Lauren for so many major milestones in their life, including the pregnancy announcement and birth of their son.