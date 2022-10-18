Are Mitch and Mo From 'The Watcher' Based on Real People? Here's What We Know

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Watcher on Netflix.

Haven't we all had obnoxious neighbors like Mitch (Richard Kind) and Mo (Margo Martindale) who don't have any respect for boundaries at one point in our lives? Dean Brannock (Bobby Cannavale) doesn't get off on the right foot with his obnoxious neighbors when he moves his family to a new house in Westfield, N.J.

Mo gets rather miffed when Dean calls her out for picking arugula that's on his property.