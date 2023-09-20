Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Woman Knows Her Late Mom Is With Her Thanks to Pineapple Suitcase In a viral video, a woman revealed that she knows her deceased mother is still with her because she sends her signs through pineapples. By Allison DeGrushe Sep. 20 2023, Published 3:41 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @ohheyitstiameg

If you're anything like us, you know there's nothing more devastating than losing a loved one. There's no right way to lessen the suffering or move through the grieving process, but for some grievers, it's easier to heal knowing that their deceased loved one is still looking out for them in their afterlife.

Take it from TikTok creator Meg (@ohheyitstiameg), who receives signs from her late mother. But the signs aren't the typical "dream visitations" or "animal messengers" — they're much more unique than that. As it turns out, Meg's mom lets her daughter know she's still with her through pineapples. Read on to learn the significance of pineapples in Meg and her late mom's life. Plus, keep scrolling to hear what the internet has to say about this woman's emotional connection.

This woman's late mother sends signs through pineapples.

"I want to keep saying it's a coincidence, but at what point is it not a coincidence anymore?" Meg asked before delving into her story. She said that her mom sends her signs through pineapples. It was an "inside joke" between the two that escalated after Meg's mom once bought her a pineapple lamp. "Now that she's dead and I see a pineapple, I'm like, 'Oh, hey mom.' That's her saying hi," she said.

Anyways, back to the present day: Meg found a book that her mom's spiritual friend gave her. She's a skeptic, but Meg opened the book only to learn that you can ask your person for a sign — and she did just that.

After completing the first step (asking for a sign) as well as the third (making sure the sign has a personal connection), she was stumped on the second step: "Make sure the sign is unique." "A pineapple is not that unique," Meg explained, "So I was like, 'I don't know how to make it unique, mom, but make it funky and unique. OK? Just so I know it's you [and] it's not a coincidence.'"

Fast forward to that night, and Meg is exhausted — but she went and walked her dog before bed. When she returned to her building, she ran into her new neighbors for the first time. They exchanged pleasantries before Meg's neighbor offered her a "perfectly good" Jessica Simpson pineapple suitcase. What. The. Heck.

"I mean, I was speechless. I was, like, shaking my head, and he was like, 'OK,' and started to put it back," she recalled, adding, "I was like, 'No, I want it. ... I can't even explain to you why I'm dumbfounded right now.'"

Meg continued, "So think about the things that had to be aligned for that to [happen]. I'm just like, is it a coincidence? I don't know." Girl, that is definitely not a coincidence — your mom found a way to make her sign unique AF.

TikTok agreed that the pineapple suitcase wasn't a coincidence.

The viral video, which was posted on Sept. 12, 2023, has been viewed more than 1.9 million times and counting. "Yup, no coincidences," one person wrote. That was the sign you asked for."

A second user agreed, stating, "There are NO coincidences! Don't question it! Instead, KNOW that was her giving you the sign you asked for." "It's not a coincidence," another TikToker said. "I mean, how many times have you ever seen a pineapple suitcase?"

"This brought tears to my eyes. That was 100 percent your mom," a fourth TikTok user claimed, while another person shared that they got chills "when you showed what it was! Omg." Someone else joked, "I thought for sure you were going to say the dog's name was pineapple, lol!"

Others took to the comment section to share similar experiences. "Really missed my grandma, she had paintings in her house [but] I didn't inherit one," a TikTok user explained. "I asked for a sign — I found one of the paintings at Goodwill that day."

Another user said, "I did this with my dad (also passed) with sea turtles, and today on my Snapchat memories popped up two random screenshots from December 2019 of sea turtles."