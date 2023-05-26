Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Source: Getty Images 'Top Gun' Alum Monica Barbaro Keeps Her Love Life out of the Spotlight Monica Barbaro is stealing hearts on the big screen, but what about real life? Is the actress married? Read on for all the known details! By Allison DeGrushe May 26 2023, Published 10:54 a.m. ET

Since breaking onto the scene in 2013, Monica Barbaro has been capturing our hearts and screens. She first gained attention for her lead role in the viral comedy short It's Not About the Nail, and since then, Monica has solidified herself as one of Hollywood's most promising stars with starring roles in At Midnight, FUBAR, and the universally acclaimed (and long-awaited) Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverick.

As the up-and-coming actress continues to grace the big and small screen, many are eager to learn more about her personal life. For instance, is Monica Barbaro married? Read on for details about her love life!

So, is Monica Barbaro married?

Like most celebrities, Monica Barbaro keeps her love life under wraps; but that's not the say she hasn't dated anyone in the public eye before! Although she's currently single, Monica previously dated actor Connor Tillman.

It's unknown when they started dating, but it's reported the two have known each other since 2014. Throughout their relationship, Monica and Connor frequently shared photos together on Instagram — one post even sparked marriage rumors! In July 2016, Connor posted a picture of him and Monica holding hands with the caption, "Wedding bound!"

However, he later clarified they were simply attending his sister's wedding at The Ridge Tahoe. Afterward, the couple made occasional appearances on each other's Instagram pages. But, as of now, Monica and Connor don't follow each other on Instagram and have scrubbed all evidence of their once long-term relationship.

Who is Monica Barbaro's ex-boyfriend, Connor Tillman?

Like his ex-girlfriend, Connor also works in the entertainment industry. According to his official website, Connor is an actor, improviser, and writer. He initially worked as a research Scuba diver, but after a year, he ditched the aquatic gig to follow his acting dreams.

Connor sharpened his acting and comedic skills by "training and performing at the iO Theater, the Annoyance Theater, the Second City Chicago, the Upstairs Gallery, and the CIC Theater; with house teams at iO and CIC as well as a variety of productions at the Annoyance."

