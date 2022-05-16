People Are Having More Fun With "Morbius Sweep" Memes Than the Actual 'Morbius' Movie

People Are Having More Fun With "Morbius Sweep" Memes Than the Actual 'Morbius' MovieBy Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga
May. 16 2022, Published 3:39 p.m. ET
People can't seem to stop talking about Morbius. Whether or not that's a good thing for the film depends on who you ask, considering the Marvel movie was delayed for several years and was released in April 2022 to scathing reviews. The film stars Jared Leto as the titular Michael Morbius, a terminally-ill scientist who becomes a vampiric anti-hero after injecting himself with an experimental cure for his sickness. Yet the film has generated a subculture of fans who love to make fun of the film.
People have tweeted all sorts of hilarious memes in response to the film. Using the hashtag #MorbiusSweep, the internet is sarcastically calling Morbius one of the greatest movies ever by pointing out their favorite "so bad, it's good" aspects. Fans on Twitter seem to love using the hashtag to celebrate the film that we can't even tell if they love it or hate it. One thing is for sure: Morbius has made a bigger impact than most would have expected. Here are our favorite "Morbius Sweep" memes.
'Multiverse of Madness' spoilers!
Our favorite part in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was when Morbius came up to Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and totally Morbed her. The entire audience cheered.
Official leaks for a 'Morbius' sequel.
Twitter user @MickNix_ seems to have the inside scoop on a sequel to Morbius. Following what has been regarded as one of the worst Marvel post-credits scenes of all time, "Morbius & Vulture: Days of Morbius Past" will continue this wacky duo's crazy adventures as they travel the multiverse to find new recruits for their little team.
One's got to go.
Humans can typically last a few days without food or water. But how many days can someone last without seeing Morbius?
Mighty Morbin' Marvel Legends.
This hilarious fake scene from the movie is way better than a character saying the title of the movie in the movie. Every day is Morbin' Time when you're on the #MorbiusSweep hype train.
Pretty sure that's not what it stands for.
It's hard to believe that this hilarious happenstance of trending terms is a coincidence. Even Morbius Sweep can get a little NSFW.
A little constructive criticism
This Twitter user has a few corrective notes for the Morbius film. As long as you take the movie, break it down entirely, and change literally everything about it, you can end up with a better movie than what you had originally.
Don't cut yourself on these edgy tattoos
Nothing like some good old fashioned body ink to let people know where you stand on things. Between Jared Leto's... memorable performance as the Joker in 2016's Suicide Squad and his Marvel debut in Morbius, there's no shortage of tattoo real estate for this Morbius Sweep fan.
Record-breaking numbers!
In a record-breaking twist, Morbius is the most highly-rated film on Rotten Tomatoes at an unprecedented and totally-not-fake 969 percent approval rating on the site! Way to Morbius, guys!