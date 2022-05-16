People Are Having More Fun With "Morbius Sweep" Memes Than the Actual 'Morbius' Movie

People have tweeted all sorts of hilarious memes in response to the film. Using the hashtag #MorbiusSweep, the internet is sarcastically calling Morbius one of the greatest movies ever by pointing out their favorite "so bad, it's good" aspects. Fans on Twitter seem to love using the hashtag to celebrate the film that we can't even tell if they love it or hate it. One thing is for sure: Morbius has made a bigger impact than most would have expected. Here are our favorite "Morbius Sweep" memes.