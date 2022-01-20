Jason Alexander Shines as Recurring Character Mr. Gene Lundy on 'Young Sheldon'

If Mr. Lundy looks familiar, you might be a Seinfeld fan. Actor ﻿Jason Alexander — who's famous for playing George Costanza on the beloved sitcom Seinfeld — plays the enthusiastic drama teacher. Fun fact: Jason Alexander's George Costanza was very much based on Seinfeld co-creator Larry David.

Jason is also known for his roles in films like 1990's iconic rom-com Pretty Woman and 2001's fantasy rom-com Shallow Hal.