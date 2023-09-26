Home > Entertainment '8 Mile' Star Nashawn Breedlove Dies at 46 — What Was His Cause of Death? On Sept. 26, 2023, several reports announced that '8 Mile' actor Nashawn Breedlove died in his sleep at his New Jersey home. He was 46 years old. By Allison DeGrushe Sep. 26 2023, Published 2:58 p.m. ET Source: Universal Pictures

Actor and rapper Nashawn Breedlove passed away on Sept. 25, 2023.

He died in his sleep at his New Jersey home.

Nashawn is best known for his role as Lotto in 8 Mile.

Nashawn Breedlove, an actor and rapper best known for his role as Lotto in the critically acclaimed drama 8 Mile, has sadly passed away. He was only 46 years old. What happened? Here's what we know about Nashawn Breedlove's cause of death.

Source: Universal Pictures

What was Nashawn Breedlove's cause of death?

On Sept. 25, 2023, a family member told TMZ that Nashawn died in his sleep on Sunday, Sept. 23, at his home in New Jersey. At the time of this writing, Nashawn's cause of death is unknown.

Bronx rapper Mickey Factz was the first to report Nashawn's death, sharing a tribute on Instagram: "RIP to one of the few emcee's to beat Eminem ... Lotto from 8 Mile. Who's friends lovingly called him, OX," he wrote alongside a clip of Nashawn rapping in the film. "You will be missed for your tenacity and aggressiveness."

In the Academy Award-winning flick 8 Mile, Nashawn portrays Lotto, a member of the Leaders of the Free World. He goes head-to-head with Eminem's "B-Rabbit" in a rap battle that the latter eventually wins.