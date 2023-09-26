'8 Mile' Star Nashawn Breedlove Dies at 46 — What Was His Cause of Death?
On Sept. 26, 2023, several reports announced that '8 Mile' actor Nashawn Breedlove died in his sleep at his New Jersey home. He was 46 years old.
Nashawn Breedlove, an actor and rapper best known for his role as Lotto in the critically acclaimed drama 8 Mile, has sadly passed away. He was only 46 years old.
What happened? Here's what we know about Nashawn Breedlove's cause of death.
What was Nashawn Breedlove's cause of death?
On Sept. 25, 2023, a family member told TMZ that Nashawn died in his sleep on Sunday, Sept. 23, at his home in New Jersey. At the time of this writing, Nashawn's cause of death is unknown.
Bronx rapper Mickey Factz was the first to report Nashawn's death, sharing a tribute on Instagram: "RIP to one of the few emcee's to beat Eminem ... Lotto from 8 Mile. Who's friends lovingly called him, OX," he wrote alongside a clip of Nashawn rapping in the film. "You will be missed for your tenacity and aggressiveness."
In the Academy Award-winning flick 8 Mile, Nashawn portrays Lotto, a member of the Leaders of the Free World. He goes head-to-head with Eminem's "B-Rabbit" in a rap battle that the latter eventually wins.
Like his character, Nashawn was a rapper; he performed under the moniker OX and once belonged to a group known as The Now. He also appeared on the soundtrack to The Wash, a comedy film starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, DJ Pooh, and Shawn "Solo" Fonteno. Nashawn, acting as OX, wrote and performed the track "Don't Talk S--t."
Our thoughts are with Nashawn's family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.