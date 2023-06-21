Home > Gaming > Nintendo Nintendo Revealed a New Princess Peach Game for Switch During Latest Nintendo Direct Princess Peach will star in her very own game, which is set to launch for Nintendo Switch next year. Here's what we know so far. By Jon Bitner Jun. 21 2023, Published 3:31 p.m. ET Source: Nintendo

Mario always seems to steal the spotlight from his supporting cast, but it seems like Nintendo is finally ready to give Princess Peach another chance to take the leading role. Launching in 2024, Nintendo showed off a small trailer for the upcoming, untitled adventure — which will feature Princess Peach as the lead character. Here’s everything we know about the new Princess Peach game coming to Nintendo Switch.

Article continues below advertisement

What is the new Princess Peach game on Switch?

The new Princess Peach game only received a few seconds of airtime during the latest Nintendo Direct, so there’s still a lot of mystery surrounding the project. Parts of the video played out on a 2D stage and featured visual effects similar to those of New Super Mario Bros., although it’s unclear if this will be a traditional 2D platforming adventure, a 3D platformer, or something entirely new.

Source: Nintendo

Article continues below advertisement

Footage also highlighted a new star-like character that seems to have strong ties to Princess Peach, much like Cappy was tied to Mario in Super Mario Odyssey. Peach appears to be on a stage of some sort for the duration of the trailer, with her star-shaped friend casting spells to alter the environment and interacting with NPCs along the way.

The trailer ends with Peach stepping onto a circular stone placed at the center of the stage, where she magically changes costumes as her star-like companion circles around her.

Article continues below advertisement

Is this the first game featuring Princess Peach?

While it’s exciting to see Peach step into the spotlight, this actually isn’t her first foray into a leading role. She was previously the protagonist of Super Princess Peach on Nintendo DS (way back in 2005). She was also the lead in Princess Toadstool’s Castle Run from 1990.

Princess Peach is poised to take the spotlight in a brand new #NintendoSwitch game next year! pic.twitter.com/XBgIdwipgJ — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) June 21, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

But as the first game to star Princess Peach in nearly two decades, there’s clearly a lot of hype for the project. It’ll likely follow an entirely different format than most Mario games, similar to how Toad’s game, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, offered a wholly unique experience beyond 2D or 3D platforming. How that’ll look for this Princess Peach game is yet to be seen.

Why is Nintendo making a Princess Peach game?

Beyond the fact that Princess Peach is one of the best-known characters in the Mario universe, Nintendo might be trying to capitalize on her newfound popularity from the Super Mario Bros. Movie. She played a massive role in the film, and the acting of Anya Taylor-Joy only made her shine brighter on the big screen.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Nintendo