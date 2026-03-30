Nick Cannon Has Decided That Now Is the Time to Give Trump His Support Nick Cannon is speaking out about his politics. By Joseph Allen Updated March 30 2026, 10:21 a.m. ET Source: Mega

It's fair to say that, whatever you think of President Trump, he's not exactly the most popular person in America at the moment. Even so, Nick Cannon has decided to come out and vocally offer his support for the president. During a recent interview with guest Amber Rose on his show The Big Drive, both Amber and Nick expressed support for the president.

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Following the news that Nick said that he supported the president, many wanted to better understand what Nick's politics are. Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

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What are Nick Cannon's political views?

At present, it seems like Nick's politics very closely align with President Trump's. During the interview, Amber was the first one to bring up politics, saying that Democrats "don't care about people of color and Republicans do." Nick then agreed, saying, “I agree with you 100 percent. People don’t know that the Democrats are the party of the KKK. People don’t know that the Republicans are the party that freed the slaves."

"I mean, both of you and I have some conservative views," he continued. "You’re just a little bit more outspoken than I am. And honestly, I don’t subscribe to either party. I rock with W. E. B. Du Bois, when he said there’s no such thing as two parties. It’s just one evil party with two different names.” Although Nick seemed to decry both political parties, he also made it clear that he is into Trump's second term.

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“Motherf--ker’s cleaning house,” Nick said of Trump, adding that he's “doing what he said he was gonna do.” “We got the Gulf of America now,” he added. “He’s like the club. He’s charging a $5 million bottle service fee to get into the country.” Nick's political views seem pretty clear, then, although he's mostly been quiet about them before this recent set of comments.

Nick Cannon calls Democrats “the party of the KKK”:



“People don’t know that the Democrats are the party of the KKK. People don’t know that the Republicans are the party that freed the slaves.” pic.twitter.com/k7irmPyOuK — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 29, 2026 Source: X/@PopBase

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Nick faced a scandal in 2020 after he made racist and antisemitic comments during an episode of his podcast Cannon's Class. At the time, Nick was fired from his job at ViacomCBS over the remarks. Nick cited conspiracy theories about the Jewish people, including claims that they control finance and arguing that Jews had stolen the identity of "black people as the 'true Hebrews.'"

Nick's more recent comments about the Democratic Party are partly true. (Democrats were widely seen to be the party of Jim Crow in the aftermath of the Civil War.) But they also reflect an outdated conception of the two parties. Since the 1960s, the Republican Party has become much more focused on attracting white voters thanks to Nixon's Southern Strategy, and Democrats have, albeit in fits and starts, worked to court voters from Black communities.