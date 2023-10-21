Home > Entertainment What Is Nicole Appleton Doing Now? The All Saints Sister Is Still in the Music Industry After reaching fame in the '90s for being a part of the girl group All Saints, what has Nicole Appleton been up to? Here is what she's doing now. By Je'Kayla Crawford Oct. 21 2023, Updated 11:56 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

One of the biggest names in the music industry during the '90s was Nicole Appleton. During her twenties, she achieved great stardom and is still recognized to this day for her incredible work.

Now that it was been a few decades since the peak of her career, here is everything we know about what Nicole is up to, and a look back down memory lane.

Nicole Appleton is still working in the music industry, but in a brand-new way. Here is what she is up to now.

Source: Getty Images

Nicole is now a celebrity presenter on Magic Radio and interviews some very nostalgic stars for her show. Her past guests have included music group Take That and Susanna Hoffs from The Bangles.

"I listen to Magic Radio every single morning, it’s my favorite station to start the day with, and I’ve always wanted to do my own radio show so I’m really excited! I can’t wait to play some big songs to wind down your weekends," Nicole told Magic Radio.

Is Nicole Appleton single? The singer has a pretty unique family life.

Nicole is happily married to her husband Stephen Haines and tends to show a lot of pictures of the two of them together on her Instagram. The couple have a daughter together and Nicole also has a son from a previous marriage.

The former All Saints singer used to be married to fellow music group star Liam Gallagher from the band Oasis. The two have a son, Gene Gallagher, together. After it was exposed that Liam stepped out of their marriage and had a child with someone else, the two called their very public relationship quits.

While it’s unclear whether Nicole and Liam have any kind of relationship now, she seems to have a close bond with their son Gene per her social media.

What is Nicole Appleton known for? The All Saints speak for themselves.

Source: Getty Images

Nicole is mostly known for being one of the singers in the iconic '90s girl group All Saints. The pop stars reached massive success together, earning several MTV Award nominations, and a handful of iconic hits.

The group was constantly compared to the Spice Girls, who were also very big at the time, because of their similar sounds, and simply because the artists were based in the UK.

Just like most beloved girl groups, All Saints made the decision to go on hiatus and pursue their own individual music careers back in 2001. But, that doesn't mean that they broke up for good.