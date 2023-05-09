Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 90 Day Fiancé Source: TLC Nicole Grilled Her Mom's New Beau on ‘90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise’ — Is She Dating Anyone? 'The Family Chantel' matriarch values her daughter’s opinions on romance. Because of this, fans wonder if Nicole is in a relationship of her own. By Haylee Thorson May 9 2023, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

Naturally, Nicole didn’t hold back when expressing her dislike for her mother’s new beau — much like Lidia did when dealing with her daughter’s on-and-off boyfriend, Alejandro Padron, on the TLC series. Are they still dating? If not, who is Nicole dating now?

Source: TLC

Lidia’s daughter Nicole shared her thoughts about Scott on ‘90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise.’

During the May 8 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise, Lidia’s daughter Nicole interrogated Scott to discover his true intentions with her mother. During the tense conversation, Scott revealed that his Colombian ex-girlfriend was 29 years old — the same age as his daughter and Nicole — which immediately raised a few eyebrows.

Nicole also voiced her concerns about Scott failing to give her mother gifts when he frequently bought things for his younger ex-partner. “I think the Colombian [woman] used [Scott] for money,” Nicole admitted in a confessional. “Because I can’t believe she was in love with him.”

With Lidia inviting her daughter to Love in Paradise to see whether Scott is a worthy partner, it’s clear The Family Chantel matriarch holds her daughter’s opinions on romance in the highest regard. Because of this, fans wonder if Nicole is currently in a healthy relationship of her own.

After Nicole’s ‘90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise’ appearance, viewers want to know if she is dating anyone.

During Nicole’s stint on The Family Chantel, the reality star began dating Alejandro — In Touch Weekly confirmed the duo’s relationship status in December 2019 — and their romance consisted of countless ups and downs. When Nicole and Alejandro’s romance started, he was still legally married to another woman. However, by the end of Season 2, the Dominican Republic native filed for divorce and offered the TLC star a promise ring.

But in Season 3, the couple was on the rocks when Nicole discovered Alejandro had been talking to other women online behind her back. They proceeded to go their separate ways, only for Alejandro to convince her to take him back in Season 4. Shortly after, Nicole and her partner discovered they were expecting their first child. However, The Family Chantel star tragically suffered a miscarriage.

So, are Nicole and Alejandro still dating? With the reality star’s Instagram private, it’s difficult to say whether the couple is still going strong. And after her mother Lidia’s vehement disapproval of Alejandro in Season 4 of The Family Chantel, she likely wouldn't have invited her daughter to Love in Paradise for relationship advice if she was still with Alejandro.