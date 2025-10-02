Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Divorce Filings Revealed Their Monthly Income The celebrities were married for 19 years, with the announcement of their separation shocking the world. By Diego Peralta Published Oct. 2 2025, 12:31 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Divorces can be unpleasant experiences for everyone involved. After living through what promised to be a fulfilling relationship, some people decide to call it quits. The decision sparks a legal process that can drag out for a long time, depending on what every party wants. Part of this legal process is the submitting of the official divorce filings. The documents officially request the ending of a marriage in front of a court.

These documents can reveal a lot of information about a couple, including their monthly earnings. Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban shocked the world when they announced that they would be separating after nearly two decades of marriage. The artists had been together through the majority of their careers. How much did Nicole and Keith earn every month? Here's what we know about the couple's financial situation, thanks to their divorce filings.

How much did Nicole and Keith earn every month?

According to E! News, Nicole and Keith's divorce filings revealed that they each earned $100,000 monthly. It makes sense for the former spouses to have a stable income, considering how they're both celebrities who are successful in their respective fields. The divorce filings also establish that neither of them will be paying "any amount and/or form of alimony or spousal support to the other.”

The Parenting Plan is an entirely different situation for the artists. It was decided that the former spouses' two children will spend 306 days a year with Nicole and 59 days with Keith. The actor asked to be the primary residential parent. The paperwork for the divorce brings a lot of insight into one of the most captivating Hollywood divorces the world has seen in many years. Every major aspect of the separation has been settled in the documents.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban made a lot of money thanks to their fame.

The amount of money mentioned in the divorce filings is directly related to how successful Nicole has been as an actor, and how Keith has taken advantage of his trajectory as a singer. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Nicole holds a net worth valued at $250 million. Nicole has a very impressive Hollywood resume. The actor won an Academy Award thanks to her role as Virginia Woolf in The Hours. The achievement elevated Nicole's status in the industry, leading her to bigger and better roles.

Keith doesn't stay behind when it comes to his achievements. The country artist won a Grammy Award for his song, "Til Summer Comes Around," a theme about an emotional love story. Keith was also recognized by the CMT Music Awards and the Country Music Awards of Australia. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Keith holds a net worth valued at $75 million. The money was estimated by taking into account the singer's live tours and record sales.