Tyler Lepley's Wife Became Successful Thanks to Her Internet Presence The 'Haves and the Have Nots' star has worked on carefully building the loving relationship between the two. By Diego Peralta Published Sept. 30 2025, 4:04 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/miraclewatts00 @

Finding a thriving romantic relationship in the entertainment industry can be difficult. People are always busy with an upcoming album, movie, or television series. The search for a romantic partner gets in the way of a successful career in some cases. But even if celebrities like to stay busy with a wide variety of projects, some of them find the time to nurture beautiful relationships. It all comes down to putting in the effort to make it work.

Article continues below advertisement

As Benny Young in The Haves and the Have Nots, Tyler Lepley entertains the world with his signature charisma. The actor's fame grew thanks to Ruth & Boaz, but there's more to the performer's story than meets the eye. Who is his wife, Miracle Watts? Here's what we know about the famous influencer who became Tyler's wife. Love is in the air for the talented couple, with each of them growing professionally in their respective fields.

Who is Miracle Watts?

Miracle Watts is an Instagram-famous model who owns a beauty and fashion brand. According to Blavity, there are various factors to take into account when talking about how Miracle got famous. She used to work at a nightclub, and her career took off thanks to the help of other artists. Drake is one of the biggest rap artists on the planet. When the singer mentioned Miracle on his song, “2 On / Thotful,” the world became aware of who the influencer was.

Article continues below advertisement

The shoutout from Drake allowed Miracle's business to get plenty of exposure. The model launched a line of beauty products. Inspired by many of the performers who found a profitable business in the makeup industry, Miracle decided that it was time to leave her mark. Miracle's romantic past goes beyond her engagement to Tyler. Fans speculated that the public figure used to go out with August Alsina and Rich the Kid, but Miracle has always been coy about her personal life.

Article continues below advertisement

Do Tyler and Miracle have any kids together?

The next step for a couple after getting married is usually having children. According to Essence, Tyler and Miracle threw a cowboy-themed baby shower ahead of the arrival of their first child. Miracle grew up in the state of Texas, which might explain why rodeo culture was the inspiration for the couple's baby shower. The boy was named Xi Lei Lepley, and he continues to be his parents' greatest pride.

Article continues below advertisement

Tyler's career continues to grow thanks to the passionate roles he tackles in both film and television. His role in Ruth and Boaz brought him plenty of attention thanks to how engaged fans were with his work on the screen. The Netflix drama follows a talented singer who leaves the Atlanta music scene in order to look for a better dream. Seraya and Phylicia Rashad are also a part of the cast of the series.