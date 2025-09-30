Who Is Nicole Kidman’s Sister? Inside the Details of the Oscar Winner’s Younger Sibling She may not be as well known as the A-list celebrity, but Antonia Kidman has a notable career in her own right. By Danielle Jennings Published Sept. 30 2025, 3:04 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The end of a marriage is one of the hardest things to get through, especially when navigating it in the public eye. Luckily for Nicole Kidman, she has the support of her family, specifically her younger sister, who has reportedly been by her side following the Oscar winner’s separation from husband Keith Urban after 19 years of marriage.

She may not be as well known as the A-list celebrity, but Antonia Kidman has a notable career in her own right. Let’s uncover more about her background as she finds herself thrust into the Hollywood spotlight.

Who is Antonia Kidman?

Born in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Antonia Kidman is the younger sister of actress Nicole Kidman — but she also has experience in front of the camera that began in the 1990s as a journalist for Nine Network’s The Today Show and as a reporter for NBN Television, per her LinkedIn.

In 2002, she was the host of The Little Things on the W. Channel, which was centered around tips for raising children. As an author, she has written two books about motherhood: 2009’s Feeding Fussy Kids and The Simple Things: Creating an Organised Home, a Happy Family and A Life Worth Living in 2012.

After taking time to regroup, she decided to go back to school to obtain her law degree from Macquarie University in Sydney, Australia, and now practices family law.

On the personal front, Antonia is also a wife and mother.

In 1996, Antonia married her first husband, Angus Hawley, and together the former couple welcomed two sons and two daughters before officially divorcing after 11 years of marriage in 2007, according to The Sydney Morning Herald. Sadly, Angus died of a heart attack in April 2015.

Three years after her divorce, Antonia married current husband, Craig Marran, in 2010, and the two became parents to two sons, making Antonia a mother of six.

Following the announcement of Nicole Kidman’s separation from Keith Urban, Antonia is said to have been an immense sense of support to her sister.

“Nicole’s sister has been a rock, and the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another," an inside source shared exclusively with People. This isn’t the first time that the sisters have been there for each other during hard times, as Nicole shared that during her early days of fame she would often fly Antonia in as a source of comfort and support.

“When I was alone, when I was single, [fame] was much harder because there wasn't a shield,” the actress previously told The Sydney Morning Herald. “I remember her flying to [the Cannes Film Festival in 2001] because it's frightening walking up that red carpet with all that scrutiny, feeling very insecure and not quite sure where to go or how to survive."