MTV has brought so many interesting people into our lives through their drama-filled reality TV shows. When Floribama Shore premiered in 2017, we met Nilsa Prowant, a makeup artist from Panama City, Florida.She has the perfect personality for a reality TV show. She’s fun, opinionated, and isn’t afraid to get silly or loud. She has also been very vulnerable, telling her roommates and fans of the show why she separated from her first husband after experiencing a miscarriage.\n\nIt’s been a few seasons since we first met Nilsa, and today she’s a mom, she’s engaged, and it seems like she found the man of her dreams.Who is Nilsa Prowant’s soon-to-be husband?Viewers of Floribama Shore know that in the first few seasons of the show, Nilsa had an on-again-off-again relationship with fellow cast member Gus Smyrnios. The chemistry between the two was evident through the television set — but it wasn’t meant to be.While some fans were team Nilsa and Gus, others were hoping Nilsa would let it go. And eventually, that’s what happened. The two decided to just be friends and roommates while filming the show.\n\nBut in an interesting twist, Nilsa eventually went on to meet the man she’s called the “love of her life,” and his name just happens to be Gus, too. Nilsa and Gus Gazda went Instagram official in November 2019.Sharing a picture to social media, Nilsa wrote, “No one's ever gunna love you more than God, your mama, and me,” adding a red heart emoji to the end of the message. And according to Nilsa, her Gus has been with her through some hard times already.In September 2020, Nilsa shared that her father had died, and Gus was one of her biggest sources of support through her grief. “These last few weeks have been heartbreaking, emotional, and almost unbearable, but you have made me feel so loved and have been by my side every second,” she wrote. “I couldn’t ask for a better partner to have help me get through this. Words cannot describe how thankful I am to have you.”A big surprise for fans came a few months later when Nilsa announced she and Gus were going to become parents. “Even in the darkest of times, the Lord still shines his light,” Nilsa shared on Instagram. “Our greatest adventure is about to begin.”In January 2021, Nilsa shared another photo announcing she and Gus were engaged with a beautiful Christmas photo. “The love of my life asked me to spend forever with him tonight on my 27th birthday. Today has been more than I could have ever imagined.”\n\nThe two welcomed their baby boy to the world on May 20, 2021, named Gray Allen Gazda.This will be Nilsa Prowant’s second marriage.Nilsa shared on Floribama Shore during the first season that she married young at 20 years old, but she and her husband, James Anderson, had parted ways. During that season, Nilsa was still married and was in the process of divorce.\n\nDuring a cast dinner, Nilsa said that her ex-husband had cheated on her while he was in the military and after she had a miscarriage. She attributed her time on the reality show as the space she needed to process the end of her marriage."It really did [help]. I never would have taken the time away from social media and seeing my ex doing his own thing and away from TV to really sit and feel the feelings that you need to feel whenever you go through a breakup," she shared in an interview with Life & Style.\n\nWatch Floribama Shore on Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.