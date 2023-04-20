Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Vanderpump Rules Source: Instagram/@iamoliversaunders Oliver Saunders's Wife Samantha Puts All the Blame on Her Husband for Cheating Oliver Saunders's wife Samantha has had plenty to say about her husband's infidelity in the months since the cheating scandal went down. By Joseph Allen Apr. 20 2023, Published 10:37 a.m. ET

There's certainly no shortage of drama in the universe of Vanderpump Rules. In addition to all of the gossip around Scandoval, there's also been some side gossip about Oliver Saunders and his recent kiss with Raquel Leviss.

The kiss, which aired on an episode of the show in March, has led some to want to learn more about Oliver's wife, Samantha.

Who is Oliver Saunders's wife, Samantha?

Oliver, who is on the show because he's an employee at Vanderpump à Paris in Las Vegas, recently caused a scandal when he seemed to blow up his marriage by kissing Raquel Leviss on national TV. The kiss was apparently filmed in 2022, and according to an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Oliver's wife says that the two were still married when the kiss happened.

"We were together," Samantha said during the interview. "I blame him. He was the married man. He chose to lie and cheat. Of course, I’m not happy with Raquel, but no, it’s his fault all this happened! It’s very traumatic for me. We had an amazing marriage and were best friends. He was a great stepdad and dad. Everything changed when he was so desperate for the camera and fame. He truly will do anything. It’s scary and sad."

Oliver, meanwhile, said that Samantha was lying and that the two were already separated when the kiss occurred. "I had my own place, and I'm trying to get divorced ASAP. The only thing that matters to me is taking care of my son. Everything else is irrelevant," he said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight.

Samantha filed for divorce from Oliver in January 2023.

Samantha apparently filed for divorce in January of this year and also added that Raquel told her she had no idea that Oliver was still married. "Raquel said she confronted him at the date that was filmed, but I can’t trust either one so I don’t truly know what was said on that date after everything came out," Samantha explained.

"Raquel called me. We talked on the phone the day that I aired all his stuff out," she added. "I did not want him to write a false narrative of what happened. I was told to say nothing because we want to protect his reputation, but how is that fair!? He wrecked a whole family! My kids were devastated." Samantha added that the couple had no plans for a divorce until she discovered this kiss, and other alleged affairs that he was involved in.