Everything You Need to Know About 'One World: Together at Home'

If you have cable, you can watch the broadcast show on NBC, CBS, CW, MTV, the iHeartMedia Channels, and ABC. If you don't, you can use subscription services like YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, and SlingTV. Services like Locast, Pluto TV, and Roku Channel are free streaming services you can try using as well. It starts at 8 p.m. (ET) and goes until 10 p.m.

You can stream the One World pre-show on Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, TIDAL, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo, and YouTube. Streaming starts at 2 p.m. (ET) and goes until 8 p.m.